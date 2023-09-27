The Miami Dolphins are the fastest team in the NFL, as evidenced by the team owning the five fastest ball-carrier speeds through three games in 2023. There's also that 70-point barrage they put up on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with a bunch of big plays that sparked the offense in the 50-point victory.

Raheem Mostert has been one of the biggest playmakers on the Dolphins offense, having two rushes of 20-plus yards and eight rushes of 10-plus yards. He's averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has 250 yards rushing with six touchdowns on the year.

Mostert is one of three Dolphins players to reach a speed of over 21 miles per hour with the football in his hands. The Dolphins are fast, but Mostert says he's the fastest player on the team.

And yes, Mostert is aware Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle play on the same team.

"Oh yeah, hands down, I win this race," Mostert said on The Rich Eisen Show this week. "Look, I'll tell it like this. When it comes to a race, right, Tyreek is fast, don't get me wrong, but I can break down his speed. He has more of that quick twitch to him, too.

"For me, I'm more of a long-strider; once I get going, it's hard to catch me, it's hard to beat me. And same thing with J-Dub (Waddle), he's in between both Tyreek and I. It'll be a good race for sure, but I think I got the upper advantage."

What about De'Von Achane, who had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory? Achane does lead the NFL with a whomping 10.95 yards per carry.

"He's in the mix too, he's more of that off-the-burst quick guy," Mostert said. "It's going to be neck and neck.

"I will say this: We are definitely the fastest team in the NFL, and if we had a (4x100 race), it didn't matter what position each player was in, we'd win for sure."

The Dolphins have the five fastest speeds by a ball-carrier in the NFL this season, two by Achane, two by Hill, and one by Mostert. Per Next Gen Stats, here are the fastest ball-carriers:

Ball-carrier Speed (mph) Week Play De'Von Achane 21.93 3 67-yard rush TD Tyreek Hill 21.66 1 47-yard reception TD Raheem Mostert 21.62 2 43-yard rush TD Tyreek Hill 21.52 1 35-yard reception TD De'Von Achane 21.50 3 3-yard TD

If they got together for an exhibition race, it would certainly be an event to watch.