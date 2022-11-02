Raheem Mostert had about 30 seconds to digest the news of the Dolphins' two big NFL deadline trades before sharing his thoughts Tuesday afternoon. Along with acquiring star pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos, Mostert learned the Dolphins were also reuniting him with a former 49ers teammate, running back Jeff Wilson. The moves were part of a record 12 trades made during the league's deadline day.

While he was sad to see Chase Edmonds go (Edmonds is heading to Denver as part of the Chubb deal) Mostert was clearly happy with the Dolphins' moves. The veteran running back smiled as he talked about reuniting with Wilson while also becoming teammates with Chubb.

"You know, it's thrilling," Mostert said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "Honestly, to get some players on a team that you feel that can contribute. ... We've got two good players coming in. ... Jeff Wilson, it's going to be great to have him in the backfield with me. ... Bradley Chubb coming in as well is exciting. You know the type of player that he is. He was a captain over there on the Broncos' squad. So, yeah, it's gonna be fun to get those guys in and show them the way of how we roll. This is going to be fun."

A fifth-year veteran, Chubb comes to Miami after racking up 5.5 sacks during the season's first eight games. Chubb joins a Dolphins defense that already includes several standouts in Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. Wilson will be added to a Dolphins offense that's off and running under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who worked with Wilson and Mostert as an offensive assistant in San Francisco. Wilson joins a Dolphins offense headed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Mostert said he "definitely" sees a parallel between the Dolphins and the 2019 49ers, who finished just short of defeating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"This might be the most talented team [I've played on] in regards to what we have on offense," Mostert said of the 5-3 Dolphins. "And on defense, we've got a lot of talented players as well. And then bringing in Chubb is definitely going to help."

Mostert pointed out one noticeable difference between the Dolphins and his Super Bowl 49ers.

"This team is a lot younger," he said. "This is the youngest team I probably have been a part of. I think like 70% of the roster is four years (of NFL experience) or younger."

Miami's youth may have been one of the reasons why the Dolphins acquired Mostert this offseason. A captain during his final season in San Francisco, Mostert has continued to embrace a leadership role in Miami. The eight-year veteran is also producing on the field. He currently leads the Dolphins in rushing and is on pace to set career highs in rushing and total yards. Mostert's success in 2022 is more impressive considering that he missed most of last season with a knee injury.

"It's been very rewarding," Mostert said. "I know that my chapter's not done. ... I want to be remembered as somebody that was not only a good football player, but a good person on and off the field, being a good father.

"I know I had some setbacks last year in regards to my injury, but I made the most of my opportunities when they were presented, and I'm still going to make the most out of those opportunities moving forward because that's just my mindset. ... I'm a guy that always wants to be challenged. I'm going to step up to the plate when that challenge happens."

Raheem Mostert MIA • RB • 31 Att 101 Yds 452 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Mostert is helping promote Crest & Oral-B's Closing America's Smile Gap campaign. As part of the campaign, Crest & Oral-B will be donating a product to a child in need for each product purchased this month.

"That really resonated with me," Mostert said of the campaign, "because growing up, I didn't have the best access to dental hygiene and dental care, let alone health care. I was one of those kids that had to brush their teeth with their finger at times and use mouthwash to substitute because I didn't have toothpaste or anything like that.

"It's just remarkable. I got goosebumps talking to people about this and telling them my story. It really resonated with me, especially being a father of three. I want to try to show them the way of how to go out there and try to make change and be your best version of yourself. And what better way to help out others."