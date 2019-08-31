Raiders 2019 roster: Oakland's initial 53, depth chart for Week 1 following final cuts

The Oakland Raiders' offseason reconstruction of their roster has been finalized.

On Saturday, Oakland unveiled their first 53-man roster of the 2019 regular season. While a decent amount of the team's positions were already solidified, several lingering questions with regard to who will and who won't make the Raiders' roster heading into the regular season have been answered.

Below is the 2019 Raiders' first 53-man roster along with Oakland's likely Week 1 depth chart.

Offense

The Raiders retooled their offense with three-offseason signings at the wide receiver position. Antonio Brown headlines the trio, as he comes to Oakland as the NFL's leader in catches, yards and touchdowns since the start of the 2013 season. Joining him in Oakland are fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson. A five-year veteran, Williams comes to the Raiders following a solid four year run with the Chargers. Nelson, who is also entering his fifth NFL season, gained a quick rapport with quarterback Derek Carr during offseason workouts.

Speaking of Carr, he will be looking to prove that he is Oakland's longterm answer at quarterback after a rocky 2018 campaign. Carr, who was in the running to be the NFL's MVP in 2016 before sustaining a late-season injury, should make considerable strides during his second season under Jon Gruden's offense.

Defense

Oakland made several upgrades on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including selecting former Clemson standout Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick in the drat.

Johnathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in the draft, should start ahead of Lamarcus Joyner on the depth chart, though he was behind Joyner throughout the first three weeks of the preseason. Abram's strong summer recently earned him the praise of linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was also added to Oakland's defense this offseason.

"He has an extreme confidence," Burfict told the team's official website. "I love it though because he shows it. He shows it in film room and film study. Like today, we had a play and he opened his mouth up and obviously said something in front of the defense that kind of gave me the chills. I don't want to say it because it's kind of just in-house, but he's going to be a great player for us."

Special teams



Starter P A.J. Cole PK Daniel Carlson LS Trent Sieg H A.J. Cole PR/KR Dwayne Harris

A.J. Cole, who averaged 43.5 yards per punt last week, was promoted to starter midway through the preseason after out-kicking Johnny Townsend. Trent Sieg won the job as the Raiders' long snapper after the team released Andrew DePaola earlier this week.