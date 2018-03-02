Raiders, 49ers are both reportedly set to go after Trumaine Johnson in free agency

The cornerback carousel may be as busy as the quarterback carousel in free agency this month, and two Bay Area rivals appear to be neck and neck in preparing to pursue one of the top names set to hit the market.

Although Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said at the scouting combine this week that his team wants to re-sign pending free agent Trumaine Johnson, the two-time franchise tag recipient figures to at least test free agency now that Marcus Peters is coming to town and safety Lamarcus Joyner remains unsigned. And both the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers appear to be eyeing Johnson's services.

Reporting on pre-free agency talk at the combine, draft analyst Tony Pauline said Thursday that the Niners "intend on being players" for Johnson once the new league year begins March 14 and "could trump the crosstown rival Oakland Raiders due to their extra salary cap space." This comes days after Pauline initially reported that Johnson, a six-year veteran of the Rams, is the Raiders' No. 1 target entering free agency.

Two years removed from a seven-interception season in St. Louis, Johnson has been tagged by the Rams in each of the last two offseasons, earning $16.7 million on his one-year 2017 deal. He's one of the consensus top corners set to hit free agency.

If Johnson doesn't land in Oakland, Pauline noted that the Raiders also have interest in Patrick Robinson, who excelled in the slot for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and has reportedly also drawn looks from the Arizona Cardinals.