The Las Vegas Raiders have activated first-round pick Tyree Wilson from the team's non-football injury list. The rookie pass rusher has been sidelined since he underwent foot surgery near the end of his final season at Texas Tech.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said that Wilson can begin practicing at any point.

"It's progressing the way we thought it would," McDaniels said of Wilson's recovery, via NFL Media. "So now it's time to take the next step here and get him on the field and in his pads. Start working toward the ability to be in team drills and all that stuff."

Wilson was selected with the seventh-overall pick in April's draft. His draft stock rose immensely following a 2021 season that saw him record seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss for the Red Raiders. He had seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble through 10 games last fall before sustaining his foot injury against Kansas.

It's not currently known whether Wilson will play in either of the Raiders' final two preseason games. Las Vegas will face the Rams in Los Angeles on Saturday before wrapping up the preseason against the Cowboys in Dallas on August 26.