Raiders add fan favorite running back to practice squad

The Raiders have kept a talented young running back on their practice squad.

When the news broke that the Oakland Raiders had parted ways with rookie running back Elijah Hood, there was plenty of disappointment among the fans.

While Hood showed flashes of strong play, it was always going to be tough for him to crack the 53-man roster with a crowded backfield already in place. Fortunately, there was a silver lining for Hood after he was released, as ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that the former North Carolina running back will be signed to the practice squad.

It's a great move for the Raiders, as Hood is a player who could make an impact in the seasons to come. Obviously, if he winds up being productive next offseason, then they may not have the chance to keep him on the practice squad again, but all we can really do is worry about one season at a time.

Great to see Hood remaining in the Bay Area.

