Raiders already discussing possible lease extension in Oakland beyond 2019

The Raiders, already facing the prospect of playing three more years outside of Nevada until their Las Vegas stadium is complete, have begun talks with Bay Area authorities about extending their time in Oakland beyond 2019, league sources said.

There are concerns that stadium construction will not be able to start -- and finish -- on time in Las Vegas, and the Raiders are also still sorting out issues with UNLV, which would share the new stadium. Those issues are holding up the formal completion of all paperwork that would free ownership to begin tapping into the $750 million in public funds being used to largely finance the complex.

The executive director of the Coliseum Commission in Oakland is open to an extension, sources said, and while the Raiders might be using an extension in Oakland as leverage in its battle with UNLV, it is also very likely they might need to play outside of Vegas beyond 2019 before the new stadium is ready.

"They're talking about adding on at least one more year in Oakland," said one league source.

The Rams already announced earlier this year that their new stadium in Inglewood was going to open one year later than originally expected, and while the Raiders certainly are not near that point yet, they are planning for contingencies in the event they do need a temporary home beyond the 2019 season.