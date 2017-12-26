Raiders and Eagles commit three turnovers in four plays on Monday Night Football

For about 40 minutes of game time, the Christmas Day Raiders-Eagles game proceeded mostly without incident. The teams scored a touchdown apiece and the Raiders added a field goal to take the lead. There were a few penalties on both sides, a gorgeous route from Amari Cooper, and some really nice running from the Eagles.

There were also no turnovers. That changed very quickly late in the third quarter, as the two teams combined to turn it over three times in the span of four plays.

First, it was Derek Carr getting intercepted by Patrick Robinson on a pass over the middle. Carr tried to lob it softly over the top of Robinson to Cooper, but he didn't put quite enough air underneath the throw, and the lob went directly into Robinson's hands.

Two plays later, Jay Ajayi gave Oakland the ball back. Ajayi rumbled through the Oakland defense for nearly 15 yards, but as he tried to continue churning his way for additional ground, Reggie Nelson yanked the ball out of his grasp.

But damn it if Marshawn Lynch didn't decide to give the Eagles the ball right back in just about the same spot. Beast Mode got stood up at the line of scrimmage on a run to his right, and the ball was popped out by Mychal Kendricks (with an assist from Vinny Curry.)

You're not going to believe this, but after a game of no turnovers, we've had three in four plays.



The ensuing Eagles possession resulted in a Jake Elliott field goal to tie the game. That's a whole lot of work for a field goal, folks.