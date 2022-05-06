The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing another front-office change, as the team announced on Friday that club president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. There was no explanation or reason given as to why Ventrelle was leaving.

The Raiders offered this statement via social media at 10 a.m. PT.

Ventrelle served as the Raiders president for less than one year, as he replaced Marc Badain last July. Ventrelle had spent 17 years with the organization prior to his big promotion.

"His experience on both the football and business sides of the organization make him the best choice to lead the Raiders organization at this time," Raiders owner Mark Davis said last offseason, via NFL.com. "The greatness of the Raiders is in its future and the future starts now."

While Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were both ousted from the organization over the last year, the Raiders have experienced an alarming amount of turnover among other positions in their front office. Badain, CFO Ed Villanueva, and Controller Araxie Grant all resigned in July due to what was reported to be "significant financial irregularities" that went back more than a decade, according to Front Office Sports. Davis said in October the team overpaid taxes that the club may not be able to recover, according to Sports Business Journal.

"I think it's pretty much clear now, or I don't know if it's clear now, but it was accounting irregularities," Davis said of the resignations. "That's why if you see the CFO left, the controller left, and the president left, that's what it was."

It is unknown if Ventrelle was involved with the issues that were uncovered last offseason, but the Raiders are once again looking to replace leadership.