The Las Vegas Raiders were riding high entering Week 3 after completing a 10-point road comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

They came crashing down in Week 3 back at home, losing 36-22 to the previously 0-2 Carolina Panthers right after their opponent benched 2023 first overall pick quarterback Bryce Young earlier in the week. Las Vegas' veteran journeyman starting quarterback Gardner Minshew put together a mediocre performance with 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 28 passing.

Head coach Antonio Pierce inserted backup Aidan O'Connell, the team's 2023 fourth-round pick who started 10 games last season, for the team's final drive, and he rewarded his head coach's faith. O'Connell completed 9 of his 12 passes for 82 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker to cap off his day O'Connell flashed mobility on the scoring strike with a pump fake in the pocket before rolling out to the right to hit Tucker on the run. Pierce said on Monday, via The Athletic, that he put O'Connell into the game to see if he could give the offense a "spark."

O'Connell did just that, which is why Pierce is considering a quarterback change from Minshew to O'Connell.

"I think we've got to get with the players and just evaluate everything from yesterday first," Pierce said Monday, per ESPN.

The Raiders signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency this past offseason, but he has thrown for exactly one touchdown and one interception in each of the first three games in 2024. Pierce originally named Minshew the starter over O'Connell after two weeks this past preseason, which at the time was somewhat surprising for a few reasons. Minshew has typically thrived coming off the bench in a backup capacity in years prior like he did after Anthony Richardson's injury with the Colts last season. Plus, O'Connell registered a higher completion percentage and passer rating than Minshew in the preseason, and he is two years younger at the age of 26.

Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell

First two weeks of 2024 preseason



Minshew O'Connell Comp-Att 16-33 21-29 Pass Yards 212 172 Pass Yards/Att 6.4 5.9 TD-INT 1-0 1-1 Passer Rating 79.4 84.3

Las Vegas hosts the 1-2 Cleveland Browns in Week 4, a team that has given both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants their only wins of the 2024 season.