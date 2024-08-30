The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback competition is over and it's Gardner Minshew who earned the QB1 job. Minshew joined the Raiders this offseason on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, and entered into a competition with 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell.

Head coach Antonio Pierce, the team's interim coach last season, said the decision came down to "experience." Minshew has 37 career starts, while O'Connell has just 10.

Minshew is settling into the role that is now officially his, according to his head coach, who praised his starter for his work ethic.

"Yeah, he's a football junkie," Pierce said, via transcript from the team (Pro Football Talk). "We always talk about Maxx [Crosby] and Christian [Wilkins] about being the first guys in the building, but he's not too far behind. And he stays late, and he's done a lot of things without a lot of hype and things that we talk about throughout the building that's starting to show up a little bit. And I think our team is really taking notice of that."

Pierce said he's noticed a difference since he was named the starter and a leader for the team.

"Obviously, since we've named him the starting quarterback, he's kind of taken on that role with our skill position players and our O-line," Pierce said. "So, it's been good to see in the building."

Minshew has a 15-22 record as a starter and has 9,937 career passing yards along with 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

The Raiders open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.