Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is two weeks into his NFL career and the 2025 No. 6 overall pick is looking forward to making more of an impact on the offense. Jeanty hasn't started the year on an extreme low by any means, but hasn't had an explosive performance quite yet.

In Week 1 against the New England Patriots he had 19 carries for 38 yards, averaging 2.0 yards per carry with one touchdown and a long of nine yards. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers he didn't find the end zone but had more yards on the ground (43) and more yards per carry on average (3.9) week-over-week.

When asked if he's ready to increase his contribution, Jeanty expressed confidence.

"I don't think you draft a guy like me to not give me carries and touches," the 21-year-old said. "I'm ready for the responsibility … and it's gonna start from me in the run game and I gotta continue to get better."

After his NFL debut, Vegas coach Pete Carroll said he felt like Jeanty's excitement held him back.

What held Ashton Jeanty back from better NFL debut? Raiders' Pete Carroll explains rookie RB's shortcomings Shanna McCarriston

"Ashton, he was a little, he was hyped. He was jacked up," Carroll after the season opener. "He would tell you, I would think, that he wished he would have been a little more patient on some reads and things like that."

Carroll was confident in his running back's potential, knowing he can be "way better."

The 1-1 Raiders face the 1-1 Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington's defense is hovering around the middle of the NFL in rushing yards allowed (209).