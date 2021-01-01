On a Sunday that will include a slew of games with playoff implications, there will be no postseason berth on the line when the Raiders invade Denver. For a second straight year, the Raiders started strong before falling out of the playoff picture. The Broncos were basically kayoed before Week 1, as eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller suffered a season-ending injury during training camp. It also didn't help that the Broncos had to start receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback one week after the team's three quarterbacks were placed in quarantine.

While neither team will make the playoffs, a win over a division rival would certainly end their season on a positive note. The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite to beat the Broncos, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under being set at 50.5 points. The Raiders are 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 on the over/under. The Broncos are 8-7 against the spread and 7-8 on the over/under. Click here to see what our CBS Sports NFL experts think will transpire at Mile High.

Before we preview Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

Preview

Turnovers have been a major issue for the Raiders lately with zero forced fumbles in their recent three-game losing streak after forcing 12 turnovers from Weeks 8-13. Conversely, Las Vegas' offense has coughed the ball up five times during that span, including three turnovers in its Week 14 loss to the Colts. The Raiders have not had issues moving the ball and scoring points during their losing streak, averaging 26 points and 430 total yards during that span. Derek Carr, one week after sustaining an injury during the Raiders' loss to the Chargers, threw for 336 yards during last Saturday's one-point loss to the Dolphins. His main targets that day were receiver Nelson Agholor (five catches, 155 yards, one touchdown) and Darren Waller, who recently became the first tight end in franchise history to catch 90 passes for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

The Raiders' defense, led by Maxx Crosby (six sacks) and safeties Johnathan Abram (82 tackles, two interceptions) and Jeff Heath (three interceptions) will be up against a Broncos offense that has failed to score at least 20 points in four out of its last five games. A big reason for the Denver's offensive struggles has been the inconsistent play of quarterback Drew Lock, who threw two interceptions in last Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Lock has had success getting the ball to rookie Jerry Jeudy (716 yards, 15.2 yards per catch), fellow receiver Tim Patrick (six touchdown receptions) and tight end Noah Fant (625 yards, three touchdowns).

Denver's talented front-seven on defense is anchored by outside linebacker Malik Reed and Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb, who have each tallied 7.5 sacks entering Sunday's game. Free safety Justin Simmons, who earned Pro Bowl honors after picking off four passes through 15 games, leads the Broncos' secondary.

Prediction

When these teams first met in Week 10, the Raiders jumped out to a 30-6 lead en route to a 37-12 win. Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker combined to rush for 193 yards and four touchdowns, while the Raiders' defense picked off Lock four times as Las Vegas won the turnover margin, 5-0. Expect the Raiders to try to duplicate their Week 10 blueprint by running the ball early and often against the Broncos' 26th-ranked run defense. On the other side, Lock will have to avoid making the same mistakes that he made back in Week 10 if the Broncos are going to have a chance at pulling off the upset. Expect Lock to lean more on his running game and Fant in the passing game on short, safe roll out passes.

Score: Raiders 27, Broncos 24