The Las Vegas Raiders will finish their inaugural season against a divisional opponent, as they travel to take on the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale. Both teams are coming off tough losses, but the Raiders especially suffered a big blow. They fell to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 26-25, as Ryan Fitzpatrick led an improbable comeback that included a ridiculous no-look pass and a game-winning field goal on the final drive. As for the Broncos, they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-16. Drew Lock was again inconsistent, as he completed 24 of 47 passes for 264 yards and two interceptions, but the Broncos still climbed out of a 16-3 hole in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a game.

The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 65-53-2, and have won three out of the past four matchups. The Raiders got the best of the Broncos earlier this season in Week 10, when Josh Jacobs carried Las Vegas to a 37-12 victory. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

This line reopened last Tuesday at Broncos -2, but experienced some major movement on Monday, as it flipped to Raiders -2.5

The pick: Raiders -2.5. Neither of these teams will be making the playoffs, so I can't say I'm excited to put down some serious cash on this game. However, I am leaning towards the Raiders since they are the better team. Back in Week 10, they beat the Broncos by double digits despite not registering a touchdown through the air.

Over/Under 51

The total reopened at 50.5 on Monday and increased half a point on Wednesday.

The pick: Over 51. The Raiders have gone over their total in four straight games and they are tied for the NFL's best when it comes to hitting the Over with an 11-3-1 record.

Player props

Derek Carr total passing touchdowns: Under 1.5 (+115). I like that the Under is juiced here. Carr did not throw a single touchdown against the Broncos earlier this season, and passed for just one last week against the Dolphins.

Josh Jacobs total rushing yards: Over 68.5 (-115). Jacobs has rushed for at least 69 yards in each of the past two games and had what was probably his best outing of the season against the Broncos in Week 10.

Jerry Jeudy total receiving yards: Over 39.5 (-115). Jeudy was targeted a career-high 15 times last week against the Chargers, but caught just six of those targets for 61 yards. He should have been in line for a career game, but he suffered through several egregious drops. I predict he comes out motivated and has a better performance this Sunday.