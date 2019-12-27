Raiders at Broncos: Preview, odds, prediction, how to watch and stream, playoff scenarios

The last time the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders met, it was Sept. 9. The Raiders were just days removed from the conclusion of their tumultuous Antonio Brown saga. The Broncos were starting Joe Flacco at quarterback. And Oakland ended up rolling to a 24-16 season-opening victory to claim a momentary spot atop the AFC West.

As you well know, a lot has changed since then. The Raiders were just fine without A.B. for a while, riding rookie Josh Jacobs and some efficient outings from Derek Carr to a 6-4 record through the first 10 weeks -- good enough to keep the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs on their toes -- before a collapse on both sides of the ball prompted a four-game losing streak. The Broncos, on the other hand, looked dead in the water with Flacco and new coach Vic Fangio after starting 2-6, but have since won four of seven, including three straight at home, thanks to a resurgent defense and a spark from rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

On Sunday, the two sides will meet again, for one final time in 2019. Here's what's at stake, how to tune in and much more:

What Week 17 means for the Raiders

Everything, to put it simply. Jon Gruden's squad has dug itself quite a hole with the losing streak, during which the Raiders have been outscored 136-49. And yet Oakland is not yet eliminated from playoff contention, meaning Sunday's rematch is essentially a postseason contest for the silver and black. Carr and Co. are going to need help to get in the dance (see below), but regardless, the Raiders have no choice but to play like this counts. More than that, Week 17 could be a final litmus test for key pieces on Gruden's roster, which will be relocated to Las Vegas in 2020. Chief among those pieces who may or may not have earned a right to stick around: Carr, who might need the game of his life against Denver to keep the club from zeroing in on a new face of the franchise.

What Week 17 means for the Broncos

First of all, Denver has a chance to spoil a division rival's potential ticket to the playoffs. That's always a motivator. Even more importantly, though, Fangio's got a shot to carry some serious momentum into his second full offseason as head coach. The former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator nearly looked out of his league at the midway point of the season, but if his team is able to hang on at home Sunday, he'll be riding a promising rookie QB and a very respectable 7-9 debut into 2020. General manager John Elway also figures to use the finale as a last opportunity to evaluate impending free agents ahead of more anticipated roster turnover.

Playoff scenarios explained

The Broncos (6-9) are already out of the playoff picture, so all postseason possibilities pertain to the Raiders. With the Chiefs atop the AFC West at 11-4, Oakland can no longer get in as a division winner. There is, however, one specific path to the No. 6 wild-card seed.

Here's what needs to happen for the Raiders to make it:

Raiders beat Broncos

Texans beat Titans

Ravens beat Steelers

Colts beat Jaguars

That's it. That's the only option. If one of those doesn't happen, Oakland is done. If all four happen, however, they're in. So the Raiders will be hoping not only to upset Denver on the road but to strike an AFC parlay. It's certainly not impossible; the Colts are road favorites against Jacksonville, and even if Houston rests some starters, it probably prefers not to let a rival into the playoffs. But the Steelers are also in a must-win scenario, and they'll be up against a No. 1-seeded Ravens team that will be sitting its premier talent.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

SportsLine odds: Broncos -3.5; O/U 41

Prediction

The Raiders can't be much worse than they've been over the last month, and you have to think Derek Carr's going to be desperate to prove he's worth keeping around. But to be honest, Drew Lock probably has the higher ceiling, especially in this game, where he'll be up against an Oakland secondary that's been shredded in recent weeks. The Raiders need a lot to happen to sneak into the playoffs, but they hardly seem like a safe bet to win their own game. Josh Jacobs might be able to help them control the clock, but if Denver gets a takeaway or two and Lock starts slinging it, this should be the Broncos' day.

Pick: Broncos 26, Raiders 24