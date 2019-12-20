Raiders at Chargers prediction: How to watch, stream, more for longtime AFC West division rivarly

Two once-promising teams will each look to end its season on a high note starting with Sunday's game in Los Angeles between the Chargers and Oakland Raiders. A playoff team a season ago, the Chargers are 5-9 following last Sunday's blowout loss to the playoff-bound Vikings. The Raiders, who were once 6-4 and very much in the AFC playoff picture after 10 weeks, have lost four straight games after injuries derailed their promising start.

Oakland's second to last win took place against the Chargers, as the Raiders edged the L.A. in a tightly contested game. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was an efficient 21 of 31 in Oakland's 26-24 win, while the Chargers -- as has been the case during several losses this season -- were the victim of several costly turnovers by quarterback Philip Rivers.

Before previewing Sunday's game, let's take a look at how you can watch the action in real time.

Preview

Oakland, quite simply, has been one of the NFL's worst teams since defeating the Bengals back in Week 11. Since that game, the Raiders have been outscored 136-49. In their final game in the Black Hole, the Raiders squandered a 16-3 lead to the equally disappointing Jaguars while ending the franchise's time in Oakland on an extremely sour note.

Despite the team's recent struggles, Carr has continued to put up decent numbers, compiling a 115.1 passer rating against the Titans in Week 15 and a 93.2 rating in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Carr has also completed a career-high 70 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His favorite target has been tight Darren Waller, who has 80 receptions for 1,001 yards and three scores through 14 games. Oakland's best skill position player this year has been running back Josh Jacobs, whose 1,150 rushing yards is a rookie franchise record. Jacobs rushed for a hard-earned 71 yards on 16 carries in Oakland's Week 10 win over Los Angeles that included the game-winning score.

Oakland's defense has struggled mightily as of late, allowing 34, 40 and 42 points in the three games prior to last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. A lack of splash plays has hurt the Raiders' defense, as Oakland is 29th in the league in forced turnovers and 25th in sacks. Maxx Crosby leads Oakland with 8.5 sacks, while two of Erik Harris' team-high three interceptions came against Rivers and the Chargers back in Week 10.

If the Chargers had bad luck in that game, it would match the luck they've had this season. Los Angeles is an unbelievable 2-8 in one-possession games after being 7-1 in such games (including the postseason) in 2018. Rivers' 18 interceptions have largely contributed to the Chargers' struggles, while Los Angeles' 25th ranked third-down defense and 25th ranked red zone offense hasn't helped matters, either.

After holding out at the start of the season, Melvin Gordon has enjoyed productive days on the ground in five of the Chargers' last six games while replacing Austin Ekeler as the team's leading rusher. Ekeler is still the Chargers' most productive back with 1,392 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Keenan Allen has earned his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season and third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Mike Wallace has become Rivers' home run threat, as the third-year receiver is averaging a league-high 20.7 yards per catch and is just 88 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

Defensively, Los Angeles boasts the league's fourth-best pass defense, allowing an average of just 197 passing yards per game. The Chargers' defense has been led by pass rusher Joey Bosa (10.5 sacks) and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis (108 tackles).

Prediction

While Oakland is certainly capable of upsetting the Chargers, Los Angeles simply has more firepower -- and healthy bodies -- than the injury-marred Raiders entering Sunday's game. Oakland will put up a fight, but look for the Chargers to even the season series against their longtime rival.

Chargers 23, Raiders 17