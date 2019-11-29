Raiders at Chiefs: prediction: How to watch, live stream AFC West showdown on CBS and CBS All Access

Had the Oakland Raiders not laid an egg against the New York Jets last weekend, we could've been looking at Jon Gruden's team potentially leapfrogging over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West standings this Sunday when these two rivals clash at Arrowhead Stadium.

While the Raiders can't jump ahead of the Chiefs, they can lock themselves in a tie with a win on Sunday, while also nullifying the head-to-head tiebreaker Kansas City currently owns. If they lose and Patrick Mahomes' club comes out victorious, it would very much put them behind in the playoff race.

Needless to say, there's plenty of playoff implications in this divisional matchup.

Before we jump even further into this game, here's how you can watch all the action go down.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The last Kansas City Chiefs game wasn't an awe-inspiring performance. Despite defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had one of their worst showings of the season. The reigning NFL MVP completed 59% of his throws for just 182 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Luckily for Kansas City, the Chargers simply couldn't put them away as Philip Rivers tossed four picks in the loss.

And with that, they turn the page to December after a fall that was rather unkind. Thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes' knee injury, Kansas City went 3-4 over the course of October and November after a perfect 4-0 start in September. Their offense also dipped to a 24.7 point per game average and their total yards per game went down by over a hundred.

As for the Raiders, they're also coming into this game after a poor offensive showing, but unlike the Chiefs, they were actually handed an L by the Jets. Derek Carr had one of his worst games since coming into the league as his 127 passing yards were the fourth-fewest of his career, had a season-low 4,7 yards per attempt, and it was his fifth career game with no touchdowns and an interception. He was also pulled from the game late in the third quarter.

What this game could come down to in a potential Raiders win is the success (or failure) of rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Kansas City has been poor against the run all season and if Jacobs can find some running lanes, it could help Oakland secure the time of possession battle and keep Mahomes off the field. Speaking of Mahomes: The quarterback's health will be worthing watching from a Chiefs perspective. If the week break helped him heal his injured knee, his mobility will do wonders for the Chiefs offense as a whole. If he's still hobbled by it, Raiders pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Benson Mayowa could tee off.

Prediction

From a historical standpoint, the Raiders are in a tough spot here. Under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs are 6-0 at home against the Raiders. They've also won four of their previous five games following a bye, including two wins against Oakland. With that type of résumé along with the added rest for Mahomes and company, it'll be tough for the Raiders to take them down in this one.

The pick: Chiefs 32-17 over Raiders