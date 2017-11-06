Raiders at Dolphins final score, takeaways: Oakland still alive after beating Miami

After eking out a 27-24 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night, the Raiders aren't dead yet. For a lot of "experts" (us included, hence the quotations), Oakland came into 2017 as favorites to not only battle for a division title but to build off last season's 12-4 record that included its first playoff appearance since 2002.

Instead, a 2-0 start was followed by four straight losses. An unlikely home win against the Chiefs in Week 7 was followed by another loss -- this time in Buffalo -- before the Raiders outlasted the Dolphins to move to 4-5 on the season.

That's the good news. The bad news is that of the other 15 teams in the AFC, nine have a better record than Oakland. And while the latest win is reason enough for optimism, the reality is that the Raiders likely have too many obstacles to overcome -- both self-inflicted and otherwise -- to return to the postseason for the second straight year.

Out of the Raiders' control: the schedule. We've been talking about this since August, and other than a Week 1 win in Tennessee and Sunday night's win in Miami, not much has changed: The Raiders travel more than any other team this season. Thanks to CBSSports.com's John Breech, we know that it will be nearly 33,000 miles and that it includes four trips of at least 2,000 miles. By comparison, the Steelers travel just 6,800 miles, less than any other team.

This is noteworthy for one very simple reason: From 1997-2011, teams that traveled 2,000 miles or more for a road trip had a winning percentage of just .398, and it dropped to .364 for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

To recap: The Raiders have already lost on the road to the Redskins, Broncos and Bills -- and at home to the Ravens (without Derek Carr) and Chargers.

Oakland has its bye next week before playing the Patriots in Mexico City. Then there are home games against the Broncos and Giants before the final month of the regular-season that includes traveling to Kansas City, hosting the Cowboys and finishing at Philadelphia and at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

We can't just blame the schedule for the Raiders' plight. This was one of the league's most explosive offenses a season ago and there's little reason for that to have changed, especially with the addition of Jared Cook and Marshawn Lynch, who joined Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, one of the league's best offensive lines and, of course, Carr.

But a year after leading the NFL's eighth-ranked offense -- in which Carr ranked seventh among all passers -- this Raiders outfit ranks sixth, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. And even though Carr hasn't resembled his MVP form from '16, he's still ranked among the top 10 passers in efficiency. The biggest issue has been the Raiders' no-show defense, which ranks 31st in the league, better only than the Patriots. Of course, New England is 6-2 and that defense has the luxury of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. A lot has to go right over the next two months for us to even mention the Raiders as a possible playoff team.

For now though, a win is all that matters as Oakland moves to third in the AFC West, a half-game better than the Broncos who are alone in last place.

Cook, Lynch showed up

Jared Cook and Marshawn Lynch were supposed to make Carr's life easier, but we'd seen little evidence of it through the first eight weeks. That changed against the Dolphins. Cook finished with eight catches for 126 yards while Lynch had his third-best rushing total of the season. Yes, it was just 57 yards on 14 carries, but the 4.1 yards per carry is 0.4 yards better than his 2017 average, and he scored twice, doubling his total for the season. His third quarter touchdown was vintage Lynch:

Dolphins remain terrible despite their record

Oakland's defensive shortcomings were on fully display in Miami, where the team needed to recover an onside kick with 90 seconds to go to guarantee a win against a Dolphins team that ranks 31st in Football Outsiders' overall efficiency metric, behind the Browns and better only than the Colts. And we can't stress that enough -- Miami is terrible. A week ago, Football Outsiders referred to them as part of the "Awful Eight" -- the teams ranked No. 25-32 -- and nothing we saw on Sunday changed our minds about that.

Ten days ago, the Dolphins were destroyed by the Ravens, 40-0, in part because Jay Cutler was sidelined with an injury, but also because the 10 other offensive players appeared to have no idea what they were doing.

"We're the worst offense in football," second-year coach Adam Gase told reporters after the Ravens' loss. "Can't get any worse. I'm pissed. I'm tired of this. I'm tired of the offense being awful. Guys better need to get their heads right. Coaching staff needs to do a better job because obviously our players not knowing is a direct reflection of them."

Against the Raiders, the Dolphins were certainly better than they were in Week 8 but the bottom line is that they're not 4-4 after losing two straight. Miami's defense "held" Derek Carr to 21 of 30 passes for 300 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the pass defense also allowed four different receivers to haul in passes of at least 26 yards, including this Johnny Holton 44-yarder:

In related news: That was Holton's second catch of the season. (His other catch went for a 64-yard touchdown.)

There were some great individual performances, and Gase made the point last week that the offense -- not the defense or special teams -- was the biggest problem. So naturally, it came as something of a surprise when the team traded away one of its best players: running back Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 77 yards on eight carries in his debut with the Eagles on Sunday. But Kenyan Drake ran for 69 yards on nine carries for the Dolphins (he also had one fumble) while Damien Williams added 47 receiving yards on six catches, including this second-quarter touchdown:

Special teams even followed up the Williams touchdown by recovering an onside kick:

We even had a Devante Parker sighting, though none of it was enough to beat the Raiders.

Suh can fly

Here's another Dolphins highlight! This time, it's defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh going airborne to strip the the ball out of Carr's hand. The Raiders recovered long enough for offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse to consider himself a running back, which ends exactly how you'd envision it:

Things you may not have known

The Raiders still don't have an interception this season. A week ago, they were the first team since 1950 to go without an interception over the first eight games. That record is now nine.

Meanwhile, long snapper John Denney might play forever:

Congratulations to John Denney on his 200th consecutive game!

Jarvis Landry had six catches for just 32 yards and a score but he still managed to set an NFL record:

Jarvis Landry @God_Son80 has now surpassed @AnquanBoldin for most catches in first 4 seasons in @NFL history #OAKvsMIA

Landry has 344 career receptions since coming into the league in 2014.

Next up

The Raiders (4-5) are on their bye week, and they'll host the Patriots in Mexico City in Week 11. The Dolphins (4-4) are at Carolina (6-3) next Monday night.