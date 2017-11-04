Raiders at Dolphins live stream info, time, TV channel: How to watch Sunday Night Football

This week's edition of "Sunday Night Football" features two teams that have performed below their preseason expectations, but only one that has paid for it in the win-loss column.

The Oakland Raiders came into the 2017 season expected to contend for one of the top seeds in the AFC, but a porous defense and a disappointing offense have led them to the basement of the AFC West standings. The Raiders are 3-5 entering their Week 9 game against the Dolphins, three full games behind the division-leading Chiefs.

One thing that smart football fans have learned over the year is that, while you ultimately are what your record says you are, your point differential can often be more indicative of the actual quality of your team. The Raiders' point differential (minus-21 in eight games) shows they should "expect" to have 3.4 wins at this point of the season, per Pro-Football-Reference, so they're basically right on track. That differentiates them greatly from the Dolphins.

Miami has been outscored by 60 points in seven games, yielding an expected won-loss record of 1.6-5.4, far worse than their actual record of 4-3. Much of that point differential comes courtesy of a blowout loss to the Ravens last week, but they've also lost by two-plus scores to the Saints and Jets, and blowout losses are often more indicative of a team's actual quality than close wins, of which Miami has four.

The Raiders were the kings of close games a year ago (8-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less) but they've lost two of three one-score games this season. If they get into a close one with the Dolphins on Sunday, can they manage to pull it out? Or will the Dolphins continue their undefeated ride in one-score contests?

We'll find out Sunday night.

How Miami moves the ball

Jay Ajayi was basically the Dolphins' entire offense after taking over as the starting running back last season. Now, he plays for the Eagles. How will they move the ball without him?

We can expect a backfield split between Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams, with the former likely getting early-down work and the latter working as the pass-catching back. But the Dolphins' run game this season has largely been non-existent. Ajayi averaged 3.4 yards per carry before his trade, and broke the 100-yard mark in two of seven games.

The short pass has actually operated as their de facto run game, with Jarvis Landry the recipient of a ton of screen passes and underneath balls close to the line of scrimmage. Lucky for them, the Raiders struggle against these types of passes -- they're 23rd in the NFL in DVOA on short passes, per Football Outsiders, and they're particularly ineffective on short passes over the middle, where Landry can hurt them on option routes.

Oakland has been eaten on by receivers both on the perimeter and in the slot, and if Jay Cutler actually holds the ball for enough time for his guys to get open, the Dolphins could well have their best offensive game of the season against this Raiders defense.

Which Raiders offense will show up?

On the other side of the football, the Raiders have been wildly inconsistent. They've scored at least 26 points in three of their eight games, but failed to score more than 17 in the other five. They've been particularly impotent offensively in road games, totaling 60 points in four contests away from home compared to 109 in four games at the friendly confines of the Coliseum.

The Raiders put up a ton of points on their two-game trip to Florida last season, hanging 33 on the Jaguars in Jacksonville and 30 on the Buccaneers in Tampa. Can they do the same to the Dolphins in Miami? Maybe, but if they do, it will likely have to be on the strength of Derek Carr and the passing game.

Oakland's run game has also been practically non-existent this season, even after the signing of Marshawn Lynch. And the Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh-led run defense has been one of the better outfits in the NFL. (The Dolphins are third in rush defense DVOA.) Meanwhile, their pass defense has been horrific (28th in DVOA), getting torn asunder by receivers of all stripes. Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper should be able to easily win their matchups with the Dolphins' DBs, and if the Raiders line gives Carr enough time, he should be able to find them.

Who ya got?

Four of eight CBSSports.com experts expect the Dolphins to beat the Raiders, while four experts think Oakland will win and cover the 3-point spread.

"The Raiders lost at Buffalo last week and stayed on the East Coast to prepare for this one. Miami was horrible in their last game against Baltimore, and then coach Adam Gase publicly called out his offense. It looks like Jay Cutler will be back here. That's a good thing. The Raiders defense is the perfect tonic for an ailing offense. Dolphins take it." -- Pete Prisco, who has the Dolphins winning, 27-21