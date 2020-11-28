The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons this Sunday, as they will attempt to rebound from a primetime loss last week. The Raiders registered a tough 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where Patrick Mahomes led a game-winning drive that left Las Vegas with just 28 seconds to attempt to retake the lead. The Falcons on the other hand are coming off of an embarrassing 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Taysom Hill made his first official NFL start at quarterback last Sunday, but he looked like an All-Pro against Atlanta's spotty defense. To make matters worse, the Falcons also won't have star running back Todd Gurley in the backfield this weekend.

Is this Raiders team ready to continue proving to the NFL world that they are a squad worthy of a spot in the postseason? Or will the Falcons take advantage of a team coming off of an emotional divisional loss? The all-time series between the Raiders and Falcons is tied at seven apiece, but the Falcons have won the past four matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Raiders -3

This line reopened at Raiders -1 on Sunday night, but moved to Raiders -3 by Monday morning after Las Vegas kept it close with Kansas City on "Sunday Night Football."

The pick: Raiders -3. The Raiders have covered four straight games -- which is tied with the New York Giants for the longest active cover streak in the NFL. They are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season while the Falcons are 1-4 against the spread at home. Some may think this could be a trap game for the Raiders since they are coming off of a tough divisional loss, but I think that loss could potentially work in their favor. Las Vegas is the only team to beat Kansas City this season, and the Raiders proved that it wasn't a fluke by keeping the second meeting close. The bottom line is that the Raiders have more momentum than the Falcons do right now.

Over/Under 53 points

The total opened up at 56 on Monday morning, but fell throughout the week. By Friday, it was listed at 53.

The pick: Over 53. This matchup could be a shootout or it could be a low-scoring affair. With Gurley out due to injury, I think the former is now more likely. Plus, SportsLine also projects these two teams hitting the Over on Sunday.

Player props

Derek Carr total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-200). Carr has passed for at least two touchdowns in seven out of 10 games this season. Take the Over on what should be an easy win.

Brian Hill total rushing yards: Over 55.5 (-115). With Gurley out, it's now Hill's time to shine. He has recorded double-digit carries twice this season, and he has rushed for at least 55 yards twice as well. I don't think the offense is going to necessarily run through him this week, but I do think he rushes for at least 56 yards.

Darren Waller anytime touchdown scorer (+110). This is a bit of a lottery ticket, but Waller is a great red zone threat and Atlanta's secondary is the second-worst in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game.