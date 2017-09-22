Raiders at Redskins in Week 3: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

Oh, how the times have changed.

Two years ago, the thought of the Raiders being tabbed a three-point favorite in a game being played across the country would've been unthinkable. For more than half a decade, a game in the Eastern time zone almost always meant a loss for Oakland, and usually, it was a blowout loss.

From 2010 to 2015, the Raiders went just 1-17 in games played out east.

Flying across the country isn't a problem for the Raiders anymore though, because all the sudden, the team is on a winning streak in eastern time. The Raiders went 3-0 out east in 2016, marking the first time since 2001 that they won three games out there in the same season.

More importantly, if the Raiders can pick up a win against the Redskins on Sunday, that would move them to 3-0 for the first time since 2002, and which is good news for Raiders fans because 2002 also happens to be the last time the Raiders won a playoff game, which they did twice on their way to Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Raiders also seem to love to play in Washington: The team hasn't lost their since 1986 (3-0 since then).

As for the Redskins, if you're wondering why they're a three-point underdog at home, it might be because they always tend to melt under the lights of a primetime game. Since the beginning of the 2013 season, the Redskins are just 1-8 at home in night games.

Can the Redskins defense slow down Derek Carr?

If the Redskins defense has proven one thing this season, it's that they're not very good at stopping the pass. In a Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Carson Wentz torched Washington for 302 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 win over the Redskins.

Although the Redskins' defense improved in Week 2 against the Rams, a lot of that had to do with the fact that they weren't on the field for very long. The Redskins ran 68 plays on offense (compared to 49 for the Rams), which kept Washington's defense off the field. The Redskins also put up 229 rushing yards against the Rams, which is what they're going to want to again this week in order to keep Carr and the high-powered Raiders offense off the field.

Through two games, Carr has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Carr's QB rating of 126.5 through two weeks is the third best mark in the league behind only Alex Smith (134.1) and Sam Bradford (143.0).

Redskins corner Josh Norman has been watching film on Carr, and even he's willing to admit that the Redskins are going up against a "good" quarterback on Sunday.

"He doesn't have any turnovers, and he doesn't make mistakes," Norman said this week, via ESPN.com. "So it's more for us as defensive backs to make plays on the ball because he's so methodical and timing-based on how he does things. He's a good quarterback. He really is. We've got our work cut out for us."

Not only has Carr avoided turning the ball over through two weeks, but he's also been spreading the wealth in Oakland. With his 45 completions this season, Carr has hit 10 different receivers, which makes the Raiders offense the ultimate pick-your-poison attack.

The downside for the Redskins is that if they focus too much on Carr, Marshawn Lynch will be sitting in the backfield ready to go Beast Mode on Washington's defense.

Can the Redskins keep their run game going against Oakland?

One of the biggest surprises across the NFL in Week 2 was how easy it ended up being for the Redskins to run on the Rams. In their upset win, the Redskins racked up 229 yards rushing, which marked just the fourth time under Jay Gruden that the Washington has hit the 200-yard rushing mark. The one thing those four games have in common is that the Redskins won all of them.

If the Redskins can get the ground game going, that will take pressure off of Kirk Cousins, and also, it will keep Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense off the field.

One of the big question marks for the Redskins this week will be the availability of running back Rob Kelley. Although Kelley (rib) was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, he sounds confident about playing.

"I felt good overall, period," Kelley said this week, via the Redskins' official website. "Just seeing if I have to go with the vest would it be more comfortable, stuff like that. So, we're just trying to figure little things out to make sure to protect it."

Kelley averaged 6.5 yards per carry against the Rams last week, so having him on the field would likely be a big boon for the Redskins' offense.

Who will win?

Our CBSSports.com NFL experts are completely split on this game with four of us taking the Raiders and four of us taking the Redskins. The Redskins are a 3-point underdog at home and Pete Prisco is one of the four who will be taking Washington this week:

This is a long road trip for the Raiders, who have impressed the first two weeks. Washington got back on track last week and the Raiders have defensive issues. I think that shows up and the Redskins win in a 34-31 shootout.

