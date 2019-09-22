Raiders at Vikings final score: Minnesota piles up 211 rushing yards in dominant win over Oakland

The Minnesota Vikings defended their home turf to improve to 2-1. The Vikings executed their early game plan to perfection, which forced the Oakland Raiders (1-2) to abandon theirs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 27 of 34 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and the game's lone turnover. He threw a pass off his back foot and it sailed over his intended receiver's head. Minnesota's Kirk Cousins completed 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown but that is all that was necessary for victory.

Why the Vikings won

The Vikings won the line of scrimmage in the first quarter and continued to pile on the Raiders. They registered four sacks on quarterback Derek Carr while limiting the Raiders to just 88 yards on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Minnesota rushed for 211 yards. Running back Dalvin Cook extended his league rushing lead with 110 yards on the ground and his fourth touchdown of the season. Rookie running back Alexander Mattison scored the first touchdown of his career.

Mike Zimmer's squad played the cleaner football game. They had zero turnovers and just six penalties for 59 yards lost.

Why the Raiders lost

Oakland fell for the misdirection. The Raiders bit hard on a play action that led to the game's first touchdown. The fake handoff to Cook going right drew Oakland's defenders forward, which allowed quarterback Kirk Cousins to deliver a 35-yard strike to Adam Thielen. Thielen was involved later in the game when it was Cook again that drew the defense away from the play. Minnesota appeared to run an option left with Cousins and Cook but the ball had already been handed off to Thielen who slipped into the end zone in the second quarter.

Turning Point

The game was never in doubt. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense marched down the field on their opening possession to score a touchdown. Thielen hauled in three passes on the drive, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown reception. The Vikings scored the first 21 points of the game and the Raiders were unable to match their pace.

Play of the Game

Everyone was getting into the act for the Vikings Sunday. Rookie Alexander Mattison, a third round pick out of Boise State, was determined to reach the end zone on a run in the third quarter. The 10-yard run was punctuated with Mattison leaping over Raiders safety Curtis Riley for his first career touchdown.

What's next



The Raiders are in the middle of a road trip that will not bring them home until Nov. 3 against the Detroit Lions. At that point, they will play two true home games in five days. Next week, they travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts. Oakland has not played at Indianapolis since Week 1 of the 2013 regular season, a game where Andrew Luck outplayed Terrelle Pryor in a 21-17 Colts win.

Minnesota head to Soldier Field to take on the Bears next week. The Bears swept the Vikings last season, including a 25-20 win in Chicago.

