Raiders at Vikings: Live updates, highlights, games stats for Week 3 matchup in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings (1-1) jumped all over the Oakland Raiders (1-1) in the first half. The Vikings scored the game's first 21 points on touchdowns by wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook. The Raiders were able to steal one score back, but this has the look of one of the most lopsided games on the Week 3 slate.

Cook has extended his NFL leads in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with 65 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Safety Harrison Smith logged the game's only turnover with an interception on a Derek Carr throw.

A flea flicker from Carr to wide receiver J.J. Nelson, who started his first game for the Raiders today, resulted in the team's only score. It's unlikely they can rely on many more gimmick plays in the second half.

The Oakland Raiders travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 3, as both teams look to get back on track after suffering bad losses the previous week. The Raiders shut out the Kansas City Chiefs in three of the four quarters last Sunday, but unfortunately, a one-quarter scoring barrage was all the Chiefs needed. Patrick Mahomes went off for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter, as he tore the Raiders' secondary to shreds. The Vikings appeared ready to take the lead away from the Green Bay Packers with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kirk Cousins made an ill-advised throw in the end zone on first and goal, which was intercepted. After forcing Green Bay to go three-and-out, the Vikings returned the favor, and that was pretty much all she wrote.

Vikings fans are still waiting for Cousins to prove that he is worth the money he was given last offseason. The Raiders allowed Mahomes to go off for 443 yards, and it's possible Cousins takes advantage of Oakland's secondary like the reigning NFL MVP did. In his only career start against the Raiders, Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-10 win for the Washington Redskins back in 2017. As for the Raiders, they are hoping rookie running back Josh Jacobs has his best game yet. Aaron Jones racked up 116 yards and a touchdown against this Minnesota defense last week, which means Jacobs could be in line for his first 100-yard game.

A Raiders win would quell the disappointment Mahomes brought to Oakland, and a Vikings win would keep fans from calling for Sean Mannion.