Though unlikely to make the 2022 NFL playoffs, the Raiders are not mathematically eliminated from contention entering Week 17 against the 49ers. Even so, coach Josh McDaniels is making a change at quarterback, announcing Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched for backup Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the year. McDaniels left the door open for a QB swap after Week 16's narrow loss to the Steelers, and now it's official: Carr is out as Las Vegas' signal-caller, and perhaps for good.

"We think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," McDaniels told reporters. "Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in (and is) very supportive. ... There's a lot to be sorted through once the season's over."

A three-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year, Carr had started started 91 consecutive games for the Raiders, the longest active streak by any QB in the NFL. The veteran just this offseason signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension tying him to Las Vegas through 2025, and was a catalyst for the team's blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. But he's been less efficient than usual under McDaniels, struggling to elevate a mercurial offense, and finish games in which Las Vegas has led, during a 6-9 start.

Stidham, 26, was acquired in a swap of draft picks with the Patriots, McDaniels' former team, this spring. A fourth-round pick of New England in 2019, he's spent all four of his NFL seasons under McDaniels, appearing in eight games with the Pats. While he doesn't necessarily project as the Raiders' QB beyond 2022, it's fair to say the same about his predecessor.

Despite his lucrative new deal, Carr, 31, can be released or traded without financial penalty after the season, instantly saving the Raiders approximately $30M. The safe bet, now that he's been pulled from the lineup after less than a full year as McDaniels' QB1, is that Las Vegas will, in fact, part ways with the former second-round pick this offseason. Carr has been at least an average starter for much of his career, often drawing high marks for his leadership amid multiple regime changes, but he's also logged just a single playoff appearance in almost a decade in silver and black.

In the event the Raiders explore an upgrade, with current Buccaneers QB and longtime McDaniels partner Tom Brady among the splashiest possibilities, where might Carr end up in 2023? Keeping in mind that the veteran has a no-trade clause that could allow him to control his fate, here's an early rundown of logical suitors:

Long shots



Colts You'd think Indy will pivot from its unceasing commitment to veteran retreads after this year's Matt Ryan flop, but can we really put this one past Jim Irsay, especially if a new coach convinces himself Carr can be rejuvenated in fresh scenery? He's at least a half-decade younger than Ryan, and would conceivably welcome a shot to play with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and a solid defense. They've got the cap space to make it work.

Giants Giants fans buying into Daniel Jones' future won't like this, and truth be told, Jones at 25 may well be the better bet for a transitioning New York roster. But Brian Daboll's squad is already on the verge of playoff contention, and Carr, plus other more proven additions, might be enticing considering how much cap space ($59M) they have at their disposal.

Patriots No one is quite sure what to make of Mac Jones, who wouldn't have to be dumped even if Carr were acquired, but Bill Belichick is surely getting a little impatient when it comes to getting proven QB production post-Tom Brady. New England has plenty of cash (projected $55M in 2023 cap space) to make this work, and the team already has a major connection to McDaniels, who might be willing to work with his old friends if, for example, Brady is coming his way anyway.

Saints Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston figure to be playing elsewhere in 2023, and while their cap situation is always a mess, they don't exactly have the ammo to easily grab a top QB prospect in the draft, having traded away their first-rounder. Coach Dennis Allen, meanwhile, knows Carr from his time as Raiders coach, leading the team in 2014 when Carr was drafted. Should Allen depart, of course, that connection would vanish.

Seahawks Carr may or may not be an upgrade on Geno Smith, whose career resurgence but recent slide will leave them in a unique position ahead of the 2023 draft. Seattle feels more likely to invest in a young QB with one of its top picks, but with a lot of cap space, maybe they double-dip at the position, as they did years ago when first adding Russell Wilson.

Top contenders