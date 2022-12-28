Though unlikely to make the 2022 NFL playoffs, the Raiders are not mathematically eliminated from contention entering Week 17 against the 49ers. Even so, coach Josh McDaniels is making a change at quarterback, announcing Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched for backup Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the year. McDaniels left the door open for a QB swap after Week 16's narrow loss to the Steelers, and now it's official: Carr is out as Las Vegas' signal-caller, and perhaps for good.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

A three-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year, Carr had started started 91 consecutive games for the Raiders, the longest active streak by any QB in the NFL. The veteran just this offseason signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension tying him to Las Vegas through 2025, and was a catalyst for the team's blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. But he's been less efficient than usual under McDaniels, struggling to elevate a mercurial offense, and finish games in which Las Vegas has led, during a 6-9 start.

Despite his lucrative new deal, Carr can be released without financial penalty after the 2022 season, instantly saving the Raiders approximately $30M. The safe bet, now that he's been pulled from the lineup after less than a full year as McDaniels' QB1, is that Las Vegas will, in fact, part ways with the former second-round pick this offseason. Carr has been at least an average starter for much of his career, often drawing high marks for his leadership amid multiple regime changes, but he's also logged just two playoff appearances in almost a decade in silver and black.