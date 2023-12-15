After scoring exactly zero points in Week 14, the Raiders rebounded in a major way on Thursday night by lighting up the scoreboard against the Chargers.

The Raiders shot out to a 42-0 halftime lead and over the final two quarters, the only drama revolved around whether the game was going to be a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.

With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Raiders led the Chargers 63-7, which would not have been a scorigami, but L.A. was able to score two late touchdowns to push the final score to 63-21.

Ladies and gentlemen, that gave us the scorigami.

As you can see above, it's the 1,083rd unique final score in NFL history.

The 63 points scored by the Raiders was the most in franchise history, topping the previous record of 59, which had stood since 2010. It also marked the most points the Chargers have ever given up in a game, topping the team's previous record of 57, which was set during a loss to the Rams in 2000.

The output by the Raiders included four touchdown passes by Aidan O'Connell, one TD pass by Jakobi Meyers, two rushing touchdowns and two defensive touchdowns. This game was simply a beatdown from start to finish.

This game marks the first time in two years that the Raiders have been involved in a scorigami. The last time it happened came in a 48-9 loss against the Chiefs back on Dec. 12, 2021.

As for the Chargers, this marks the first time in three years that they've been involved in a scorigami. The last one for them came in a 39-29 win over the Jaguars all the way back in October 2020.

The 2023 season has somehow now given us EIGHT scorigamis as we head into the meat of Week 15, which is pretty wild when you consider that there were only four scorigamis during the entire 2022 season. This is the most scorigamis in one season since 2020, when we saw a total of 11.