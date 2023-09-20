Raiders pass-rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the Raiders' non-football illness list due to a personal matter, according to the NFL's transaction wire (via NFL Media). The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro missed the Raiders' first two games and has been away from the team since Labor Day weekend.

Since then, Jones has lashed out against Raiders brass via social media. He said in one of his posts that he no longer wanted to play for the franchise he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with in March of 2020. In a separate social media post, Jones stated the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his home.

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," head coach Josh McDaniels said of the situation regarding Jones back on Sept. 8, via The Athletic. "We have dealt with it and I am not going to talk about it."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 33-year-old Jones has enjoyed a successful career since being the 21st overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014, led the NFL in sacks in 2017 and is tied for 37th all-time with 112 career sacks.

While Jones' future with the team is a mystery, what we do know is the Raiders certainly miss his on-field presence. Through two games, Las Vegas (1-1) is 25th in the NFL in scoring, 31st in touchdown passes allowed, 26th in yards-per-carry allowed, 27th in third-down defense and 22nd in red zone defense.

On Sunday night, the Raiders will face a Pittsburgh offense that is desperate to get on track after sluggish opening-season performances against the 49ers and Browns. Like Las Vegas, the Steelers are also .500 after beating the Browns on Monday night on the strength of defensive scores by linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.