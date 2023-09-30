The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran pass-rusher Chandler Jones from the reserve/non-football Illness list, the team announced Saturday.

Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas just hours after he released an array of troubling social media posts, including a video where he broke down in tears. Jones was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Nevada and remains in custody, according to center records. His bail has been set at $15,000 and a court date has been scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023. While the specifics of Jones' arrest remain unclear, he is officially charged with violating a temporary protection order.

Police officers responded to Jones' location around midnight, and the 33-year-old is said to have been cooperative while being taken into custody, per TMZ.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Raiders said they are "hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones had been away from the Raiders organization since before the start of the regular season. He was placed on the non-football illness list earlier in September and has since made various posts on social media, which included Jones saying he does not want to play for the Raiders organization anymore.

Beyond his on-field relationship with the franchise, Jones' social media activity has devolved to a point where those who know him have reached out to check in on his well-being. That includes former Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown, who messaged Jones on social media on Thursday during the pass rusher's posting spree that he was heading to go see him.

Jones entered the NFL in 2012 as a first-round pick of the Patriots out of Syracuse. The Rochester, New York, native played four years in New England and helped the franchise win Super Bowl XLIX before being traded to the Cardinals in 2016. He spent six seasons in Arizona and signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022.