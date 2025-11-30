The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season trending in opposite directions. The Raiders have not clicked under first-year head coach Pete Carroll, and the move to bring in quarterback Geno Smith has not worked out. The Chargers had a bye in Week 12 but have won four of their last six games and bring a 7-4 record into the game. Los Angeles won the first meeting between these teams in Week 2, 20-9.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Chargers are 10-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers consensus odds, and the total comes in at 40.5 after opening at 42.5. New Paramount+ users can get a one-week free trial when signing up, and they can catch all the Week 13 NFL action on the service. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

Click here to bet Raiders vs. Chargers at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Raiders vs. Chargers

Where to watch Raiders vs. Chargers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Raiders vs. Chargers betting preview

Odds: Chargers -10, over/under 40.5

Los Angeles has been elite at home defensively but struggles mightily on the road. The Chargers are 2-2-1 ATS as home favorites and 2-3 to the Over at home, while the Raiders are 3-5 ATS as underdogs and are 1-4 to the Over as the road squad.

Click here to bet Raiders vs. Chargers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Raiders vs. Chargers SGP

Chargers -10 (-108)

Ladd McConkey anytime touchdown scorer (+225)

Justin Herbert 200+ passing yards (-301)

Final odds: +525 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $525)

Model's Raiders vs. Chargers score prediction, picks

The Chargers dominated the Raiders in Week 2, particularly defensively, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees a similar situation playing out here. The Chargers cover as 9.5-point favorites in 52% of simulations but the Raiders offer more value on the money line as +411 underdogs, winning in 25% of simulations. The Over on 40.5 hits in 64% of simulations.

Raiders vs. Chargers score prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 18

Want more Week 13 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 13 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.