AFC West foes collide as the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) in Week 7 NFL action on Paramount+. The Chiefs got to .500 on the season with a 30-17 win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders are also entering Week 7 on the heels of a victory, taking down the Tennessee Titans 20-10 their last time out.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Chiefs are -813 money line favorites (risk $813 to win $100), while the Raiders are +543 underdogs.

Where to bet on Chiefs vs. Raiders

Where to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chiefs vs. Raiders betting preview

Odds: Chiefs -11.5, over/under 45.5

Las Vegas got a much-needed win in Week 6 to end their four-game skid, which was punctuated by a 40-6 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Raiders offense ranks 23rd in total yards per game (306.7), as Geno Smith has thrown a league-high 10 interceptions (compared to just seven touchdowns) while also being sacked 18 times. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has two rushing touchdowns in three games after a slow start to the season, although he'll go up against an inconsistent Chiefs defense that managed to keep Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery out of the endzone.



Kansas City's defense is actually allowing almost the same yards per game as Vegas's defense is, but the Chiefs are also producing 360.0 yards per outing on offense. Patrick Mahomes ranks 23rd in the NFL with a 64.8% completion rate but is coming off of a strong showing against Detroit where he threw for 257 yards and had three touchdowns. Isiah Pacheco hasn't scored a rushing touchdown yet this season, so he could try to make a statement against a Raiders run defense that allows 95.3 rushing yards on average.

Model's Raiders vs. Chiefs score prediction, picks

The Chiefs are 2-1-0 ATS at home this season and have been confident at Arrowhead since losing at home to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 1-2-0 ATS on the road and have lost by at least 17 points in each of their last two road defeats. Plus, the Chiefs have won eight of their last nine head-to-heads with the Raiders, and three of the last four meetings as the host. The SportsLine model projects Kansas City will cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Raiders vs. Chiefs score prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 18

