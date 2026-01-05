The Las Vegas Raiders are once again in the market for a new head coach after firing Pete Carroll on Monday following just one season in 2025.

Las Vegas still owes significant money to Josh McDaniels (2022–23), Antonio Pierce (2024), Carroll (2025) and former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (2025), but that hasn't been an issue for owner Mark Davis after how the team performed in 2025. The Raiders ranked dead last in the NFL in nearly every key offensive category, including scoring (14.2 points per game), total offense (245.2 yards per game), rushing (77.5 yards per game) and sacks allowed (3.8 per game).

After a 3–14 campaign, the Raiders own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking just the second time in the common draft era (since 1967) they will select first overall. The last time was in 2007, when they chose LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza -- the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner -- are widely viewed as the top two quarterback prospects in the class, and they'll face each other Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

So who should minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek consider as they prepare to enter Week 1 of the 2026 season with the team's fourth different head coach in four years? Here are five options to consider -- some with Patriots ties and some fresh faces.

Brian Flores -- Vikings defensive coordinator

The Vikings thrived under Brian Flores' complex scheme, which blitzed at the highest rate in the NFL (49.5%) this season and helped Minnesota rack up 49 sacks, tied for the fourth most in the league. His coaching job was even more impressive given how rough quarterback J.J. McCarthy was in his first season as the team's starter in 2025. McCarthy ranked dead last in the NFL in completion percentage (57.6%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (0.9; 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) and passer rating (72.6).

Providing Flores with a five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher in Maxx Crosby and his choice of quarterback at the top of the draft could yield strong results for the Raiders. Plus, Flores and Tom Brady share a deep familiarity. Flores worked in New England in various roles - from scout to defensive position coach - from 2004 to 2018, spanning nearly the entire Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty.

Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator

The 14-3 Seahawks are the NFC's No. 1 seed and the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LX at +350 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That's due in large part to the job offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has done with quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' offense.

Darnold ranked second in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.5) and 12th in expected points added per dropback (0.09) despite still showing some familiar tendencies. His 20 turnovers -- 14 interceptions and six lost fumbles -- led the league. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, the eighth most in a single season in league history. He also paced the league with 79 receiving first downs.

Las Vegas will want to maximize the talent of 2025 sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty, along with whichever quarterback it selects first overall in 2026 and 2024 second-round pick Jack Bech. Kubiak stands out as the top up-and-coming offensive mind available in this coaching cycle.

Kevin Stefanski -- Ex-Browns head coach

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski accomplished more than most during his time in Cleveland. Stefanski and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Brown are the only two head coaches in franchise history to post multiple 11-win seasons. He also led the Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994 during the 2020 season.

However, Browns management effectively torpedoed his quarterback room by trading away Baker Mayfield, then sending three first-round picks to acquire Deshaun Watson and handing him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Stefanski could thrive with Jeanty and a fresh quarterback to mold using the No. 1 overall pick.

Browns fire Kevin Stefanski after five-win season; two-time Coach of the Year may land another job this cycle Jonathan Jones

Brian Daboll -- Ex-Giants head coach

Brian Daboll, who was named the NFL's Coach of the Year for the 2022 season, is just the second head coach in the past 15 years to be fired within three seasons of winning the award. The other is Mike Vrabel, who won the honor with the Titans in 2021 and was fired after the 2023 season. Vrabel has since rebounded as head coach of the Patriots, leading them to an AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC in his first season.

Daboll did help Jaxson Dart begin to get comfortable in the NFL before being fired during the season, even as the Giants never quite stabilized their offensive line or receiving corps. He also won a road playoff game with Daniel Jones as his quarterback in 2022 and completed two stints with Brady's Patriots -- from 2000-06 and 2013-16 -- as an offensive position coach.

Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator

Despite losing All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh helped guide San Francisco to a 12-5 record and the No. 6 seed in a loaded NFC. The 49ers finishing with the NFL's 13th-ranked scoring defense (21.8 points per game allowed) despite posting a league-low 20 sacks, borders on miraculous.

Saleh earning a second opportunity as an NFL head coach after a tumultuous stint with the Jets is well deserved, and he could thrive the second time around with stronger offensive talent -- particularly at quarterback. In New York, he endured inconsistent play from Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles. Pairing Moore or Mendoza with Jeanty could set the stage for a strong second act for Saleh as an NFL head coach.