Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley carted off the field during 'Monday Night Football'
Conley was hit in the back of the head by teammate Johnathan Abram during the second half of Monday's game
Gareon Conley suffered a scary moment when he was hit in the back of the head by teammate Johnathan Abram during the second half of the Oakland Raiders' season-opener against the visiting Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Conley, who had forced Broncos' running back Royce Freeman out of bounds on the play, was carted off the field after receiving medical attention from Oakland's training staff for several minutes.
Conley was replaced in the lineup by Trayvon Mullen. Oakland led 14-3 at the time of Conley's injury. The Broncos would eventually score on the drive to cut their deficit to 14-6.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Conley was the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. A former standout at Ohio State, Conley played in just two games as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in 2018. Last season, Conley recorded three interceptions -- that included his first career pick-six -- while breaking up 15 passes in 15 games.
We'll provide an update on Conley's status as soon as one is available.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Live: Broncos vs. Raiders updates
The nightcap of Monday's doubleheader features AFC West rivals
-
Brees rallies Saints to win over Texans
Saints and Texans give us the best game of the Week 1
-
Brown, Brady take photo Monday night
The league's newest QB/WR duo has officially joined forces
-
Week 1 Grades: Jets get D, Steelers F
Here are the Week 1 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Jerry Rice not happy with Antonio Brown
Legendary receiver is among those that think that Brown staged his way out of Oakland in order...
-
Ref blunder costs Saints precious time
Saints fans are not exactly huge fans of the referees in the Superdome these days