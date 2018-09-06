Raiders could reportedly leave Oakland early if city sues team for relocating to Las Vegas

When NFL owners voted in March 2017 to approve the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas, the expectation was that the team would continue to play its home games at the Coliseum through the 2019 season -- and possibly 2020 -- until construction on their new Vegas stadium is complete. But the Raiders could decide to leave after the 2018 season should the Oakland City Council go forward with a multimillion-dollar antitrust lawsuit against the team and the league over the relocation to Vegas.

Oakland Councilman Noel Gallo said the lawsuit could be filed before the Raiders' season opener on Monday night against the Rams, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gallo predicted the lawsuit could result in winning damages of up to $500 million but not everyone agrees that suing the team is in the city's best interest. Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Executive Director Scott McKibben has been working to finalize the Raiders' lease extension at the Coliseum, and the looming possibility of a lawsuit has prompted the team to threaten to pull out of any agreement.

"They told me we might as well take the contract and rip it up," McKibben said Tuesday.

The Raiders are under a year-to-year lease and the Chronicle reports that the city of Oakland would net $3.7 million next year and $5 million the year after if the Raiders remain at the Coliseum.

And while the city appears on board with the suit, the county hasn't signed on -- and it doesn't look like it will.

"I think the mayor (Libby Schaaf) and the City Council really are just looking to justify themselves for not having done anything to retain the Warriors — and the A's, for that matter," Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum board member Ignacio De La Fuente said, adding that the city could be opening itself up to a countersuit.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley told the Chronicle that the county is neither interested in joining the suit or remaining in the sports business -- but he also said he personally supports the lawsuit.

"I think there's a greater upside to the city pursuing this ... and they are in a good position to force the NFL to come back with damages as a result of the decision to move the Raiders to Las Vegas," he said.