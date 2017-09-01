Raiders cut fan favorite running back George Atkinson III

The Raiders have thinned out their running back depth chart.

The Oakland Raiders have begun their roster cuts and one name that immediately will catch the attention of fans is a fan favorite running back who had a strong showing in the team's final preseason game.

The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox?  – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!

As Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reported, the team has released George Atkinson III.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal also sounded off on the decision, pointing out how strong Atkinson's performance on Thursday was.

While Atkinson has been a strong player for the Raiders this preseason, it was going to be tough for him to crack the team's final roster based on the impressive depth they have at the position.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    All Access