Raiders cut fan favorite running back George Atkinson III

The Oakland Raiders have begun their roster cuts and one name that immediately will catch the attention of fans is a fan favorite running back who had a strong showing in the team's final preseason game.

As Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reported, the team has released George Atkinson III.

Raiders cut George Atkinson III, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2017

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal also sounded off on the decision, pointing out how strong Atkinson's performance on Thursday was.

Raiders waived RB George Atkinson III, source confirmed. Nine carries, 60 yards, two catches, 33 yards Thurs. @AaronWilson_NFL 1st reported. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2017

While Atkinson has been a strong player for the Raiders this preseason, it was going to be tough for him to crack the team's final roster based on the impressive depth they have at the position.