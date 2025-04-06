The Las Vegas Raiders have released Jack Jones, per NFL Network. Las Vegas did try to trade Jones leading up to his release, but found no takers for the veteran cornerback over the last few days.

Jones started 16 of 17 games for the Raiders last season, totaling 16 passes defensed and three interceptions to go with his 69 tackles. He was previously on the New England Patriots until the middle of last season, when New England cut him and Las Vegas claimed him. Jones started three games and had two interceptions, finishing with five interceptions in 19 games with the Raiders.

A fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 27-year old Jones has seven career INT in three seasons. Jones struggled in coverage with the Raiders, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him completed 60.7% with 10 touchdown passes, masking the three interceptions by Jones. He also allowed an 88.6 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender, along with 11 completions of 20+ yards in 2024.

Jones was excellent in coverage with the Patriots, allowing a 54.0 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender. he struggled in 2024, but allowed just a 21.5 passer rating in his seven games with Las Vegas in 2023.

Because Jones was released, teams won't have to give up a compensatory pick to sign him. His market may be quicker than the other available free agent cornerbacks.