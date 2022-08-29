It's no secret that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been looking for a new deal, and he could be close to resetting the market. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports Waller has a deal in discussion that will make him the highest-paid tight end.

The current highest-paid tight end in terms of average money per year is George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, who makes an average of $15 million per year. Anderson reports that the deal Waller and the Raiders are discussing includes an average of $16 million per year. Waller has just two years remaining on his current deal, and his AAV of $7.575 million ranks No. 17 in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

Waller is going through a change in representation, as he reportedly left Klutch Sports Group after less than one year. It's fair to hypothesize this move had something to do with how contract talks have been going with the Raiders.

Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the past few years, and while he missed six games due to injury last season, he still finished No. 11 in receiving yards among all tight ends. In terms of receiving yards per game, Waller ranked fifth with 60.5. Waller went over 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, and with new head coach Josh McDaniels, who has experience game-planning around star tight ends, he could be set for a big bounce-back season in 2022.

Considering his versatility and athletic ability, Waller has been due for a boost in pay for some time now. It appears a new deal could be coming soon.