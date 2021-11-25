Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is questionable to return after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. Waller sustained the injury during the second quarter on a 21-yard reception. Waller was seen working out on an exercise bike on the Las Vegas sideline after leaving the game.

Waller is someone the Raiders cannot afford to lose. One of the NFL's top players, Waller came into Thursday's game with 51 receptions for 610 yards and two touchdowns this season. Since the start of the 2019 season, the seven-year veteran has caught 250 passes for 2,984 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Darren Waller LV • TE • 83 TAR 79 REC 51 REC YDs 610 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Raiders' backup tight end is Foster Moreau, who entered Sunday's game with 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Moreau scored the Raiders' only touchdown during last Sunday's 32-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas is currently 5-5 and in third place in the AFC West division. The Raiders won their first two games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia before dropping their last three games. The franchise is in pursuit of its first win over the Cowboys since 2005. The two teams split their first 12 matchups, with the Cowboys winning the last three games in the series.

We will provide an update on Waller's status as soon as one is available.