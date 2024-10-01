Three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers created offensive fireworks when they were together for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-2021.

Adams' 73 receiving touchdowns in Green Bay ranked as the second-most in the NFL in that span behind only Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowler Mike Evans' 75. Sixty-eight of those receiving scores came from Rodgers, making him the owner of the most touchdown passes caught from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Adams surpassed Jordy Nelson, Rodgers' former top target and a former teammate of his, for this distinction by three receiving touchdowns since Nelson caught 65 touchdowns from Rodgers.

Now that the All-Pro reportedly requested a trade off of the Raiders on Tuesday, the team he handpicked to be sent to when Rodgers' Packers future was in doubt after the 2021 season, Rodgers' New York Jets are a logical landing spot. Adams sung his former quarterback's praises Tuesday morning in an appearance on "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams.

"Aaron is the type of guy, he may be in the huddle, and he'll tell you a two-minute situation with 46 seconds left in the game. He'll say 'hey Tae or [Jets wide receiver] Garrett [Wilson], you remember back in 2022 when we got that one look, and you didn't look quick enough? I need you to get your eyes around quick.' Filing that away in your memory bank, dealing with the elephant Aaron Rodgers you got to be able to recall and correct some of those mistakes."

Host Kay Adams asked Adams directly if he missed Rodgers as a follow-up question, and the wide receiver started grinning before answering.

"How could you not? You know, how could you not?" Adams said smiling.

Perhaps the dynamic duo will be reunited with the Jets at some point before the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline.