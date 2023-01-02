Despite a quarterback change, the Raiders' Davante Adams managed to enjoy a monster game against the 49ers in Week 17. In the process, the All-Pro wideout broke a 25-yard-old franchise record.

During Sunday's game -- which the 49ers won 37-24 in overtime -- Adams broke Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown's franchise single season receiving record of 1,408 yards that was set back in 1997. Adams passed Brown while coming down with a balletic, 45-yard grab late in the fourth quarter. The catch, Adam's seventh of the day, set up a game-tying touchdown.

Along with passing Brown, Adams scored two touchdowns on Sunday while eclipsing the 150-yard receiving mark. Adams enjoyed a big day despite the Raiders going from Derek Carr to Jarrett Stidham. Stidham threw three touchdown passes in his first career start against one of the league's top defenses.

While it's been a rocky season for Las Vegas, Adams has continued to play at a high level. The longtime Packer was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this season. The 30-year-old wideout leads the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions and is on pace to break his career-best mark of 1,533 receiving yards that he tallied during his final season in Green Bay.

Adams may one day join Brown in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A 2015 Hall of Fame inductee, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler who played an integral role in the Raiders' last Super Bowl run during the 2002 season.