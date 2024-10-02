Davante Adams' hamstring injury is expected to keep him out of the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Broncos, according to ESPN. The injury sidelined Adams for the team's Week 4 win over the Browns.

The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has been embroiled in trade rumors since Monday night when Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce appeared to like a social media post about a possible trade of Adams. Pierce declined to discuss Adams' future with the team on Wednesday.

"Davante's dealing with a hamstring," Pierce said. "He's rehabbing, and the rest of us are focused on Denver."

Pierce may be focused on Denver, but that hasn't stopped the ongoing reports on Adams' future with the team. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Raiders were calling teams to gauge interest in a possible trade. Shortly after that, Adams reportedly stated that he would prefer to be traded, preferably to either the Jets or Saints. The Raiders would reportedly want a second-round pick for Adams.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Teams having discussions with the Raiders about Adams have been informed his hamstring injury is expected to keep him sidelined 1-2 weeks, per the Athletic.

Despite Adams' situation, the Raiders are in the mix as far as early AFC playoff contenders are concerned. Las Vegas improved to 2-2 this past Sunday despite Adams and All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby being out of the lineup. While the offense was largely stagnant, the Raiders' defense took charge of the game by allowing just 241 yards and recording the game-winning score on safety Rodney McCloud's 25-yard fumble record to start the fourth quarter.

Adams will continue to be a story, but it's clear that Pierce and Co. are focused on beating Denver, the Raiders' longtime division rival who is also 2-2 through four games.