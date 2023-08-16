The Las Vegas Raiders' best offensive player was injured on Friday during a joint practice session with the San Francisco 49ers, as All-Pro wideout Davante Adams exited early with an apparent right leg injury.

Per The Boston Globe, Adams ran a slant on the first play of team drills, and was hit by 49ers linebacker Oren Burks. He walked gingerly to the sideline, and was attended to by trainers. Eventually, Adams left practice while walking with a limp. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Adams appeared to be dealing with a right leg injury.

After practice, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't believe Adams was "crazy" injured, per ESPN.

"Bang bang. Totally clean on both sides," McDaniels said.

On Wednesday, McDaniels said Adams is 100% and will be "out here and ready to roll" for practice.

Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders, and averaged a career-high 14.7 yards per touch. He was again named a Pro Bowler, and first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year.

Last season, Adams ranked No. 9 in catches, No. 3 in receiving yards and No. 1 in receiving touchdowns. He has made six straight Pro Bowls, which is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. If you take running backs out of the mix, Adams has scored the most touchdowns over the past two seasons with 25.