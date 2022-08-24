Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been taking a lot about Hall of Famers this offseason.

He first made headlines when people thought he was calling quarterback Derek Carr a Hall of Famer. "Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer … it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams said when asked about moving from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Carr. Adams later clarified that he meant that even going from one legendary quarterback to another would be difficult.

Now, Adams is talking about another potential Hall of Famer. Only this time he means himself.

"I want to be in the Hall," Adams said on "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday. "There's only 29 at my position in that, and I've got that on my alarm clock when I wake up," Adams said.

Davante Adams LV • WR • 17 TAR 169 REC 123 REC YDs 1553 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Adams keeps motivation at his home, reminding himself every day of what he wants to achieve. He has a No. 29 on his alarm clock -- a reminder that he wants to join the 29 receivers who are currently in the Hall of Fame.

"It's always been a goal," he said. "If I am where I am now, and I know I can continue to build that, I've got a chance."

Adams doesn't have the exact formula to earn a gold jacket, but he feels like what he has already accomplished, paired with what he plans to do in Las Vegas, will be enough.

His resume currently includes five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods. He isn't a Hall of Fame candidate quite yet, but that doesn't mean things can't change while he's with the Raiders.