After eight years with the Green Bay Packers, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams elected to pursue a change of scenery this offseason and was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. In Sin City, Adams received a five-year extension worth $141.25 million, and reunited with his college teammate, Derek Carr.

In just 26 games at Fresno State, Adams caught 233 passes for 3,031 yards and a whopping 38 touchdowns with Carr as his QB. While it has to be tough to leave someone as talented as Aaron Rodgers, Adams sees some similarities between Rodgers and Carr when it comes to arm ability. He expounded upon that when meeting with reporters Thursday.

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," Adams said, via NFL.com. "They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already. Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."

Adams is coming off of a career year in which he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games played. Carr had a great 2021 campaign as well, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Despite the copious off-field issues the Raiders were faced with, Carr, the franchise's leader, was able to right the ship and lead Vegas to the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

The Rodgers-Adams dynamic duo was one of the more special connections in the NFL, but Adams certainly has experience working with Carr. He's expected to take this Raiders offense to another level, and doesn't have any worries about who is throwing him the ball.