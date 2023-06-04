In his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams put up a typically huge receiving line, finishing the year with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdown catches. It was, essentially, the kind of production we had come to expect from Adams during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams' new teammate, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, had production that was a bit more muted during his time with the New England Patriots. Meyers finished last season with 67 receptions for 804 yards and a career-high six scores, following seasons of 26-359-0, 59-729-0, and 83-866-2.

Adams sees Meyers as being capable of more than that, and thinks that he was under-utilized by his previous team.

"I didn't see him featured as much as maybe he should have been based on what I saw when [the Patriots] came here and we practiced against them [last summer], and so far what I've seen from him now," Adams said this week, per the Las Vegas Sun. "He's a pro. He's got a lot of tools on the field, and the way he thinks about the game as a relatively young player is impressive to me, so I'm excited to work alongside him."

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was with Meyers in New England for the first three years of his career, knows that as an undrafted free agent, the wideout has already been better than many would have expected during his NFL career. But he's also got the opportunity to do even more now that he's in Las Vegas.

"It doesn't matter how you get somewhere, it just matters what you do once you get there," McDaniels said. "Jakobi had a great attitude from the moment I was able to work with him … and he's just continued."

Meyers, for his part, has come around on what he thinks of McDaniels, and the way he was coached early on on his career.

"When I first met Josh, he was just pushing me," Meyers said. "Maybe at the time I wasn't his biggest fan, but looking back on my career, he helped me grow as a football player and as a man, so it definitely played a big part as far as me choosing to come here."