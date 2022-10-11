Despite squandering a 17-point lead, the Raiders were inches away from re-gaining the advantage late in Monday night's game against the Chiefs. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs did not reach the goal line on his run in a two-point conversion attempt, thus preserving Kansas City's 30-29 lead. The Chiefs ultimately won the game by that single point after stopping the Raiders' offense on the game's final drive.

While the decision did not pay dividends, Raiders coach Josh McDaniel is not second-guessing his decision to go for two with 4:27 left instead of tying the score on an extra point. The loss dropped the Raiders to 1-4 and in last place in the AFC West division.

"They had momentum," McDaniels said of the Chiefs, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "We had a play we felt really good about and we were trying to put some pressure on them."

It's hard to argue with McDaniels' logic given how well Jacobs played on Monday night. The Raiders' fourth-year running back ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He initially appeared to reach the goal line before officials determined that he was stopped short.

"I was all in on it," Raiders wideout Davante Adams said of the decision to go for two. "We gotta buy in; that's the only way you can make a play work is you gotta be for it. That's their job to make that call. I was fine with it because I feel like we had a shot to put it in."

While the missed two-point conversion was the difference in the final score, other factors played into the Raiders' fourth loss of the season. Perhaps the biggest factor was the Raiders' inability to stop Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who became the first player in "Monday Night Football" history to catch four touchdowns in one game. Kelce's final touchdown, which occurred with 7:25 left, proved to be the game-winning score.

Las Vegas will look to rebound next Sunday at home against the Texas, who improved to 1-3-1 following Sunday's 13-6 win in Jacksonville. The Raiders are trying to put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2001-02.

"I have been through a lot of new regimes," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said after the game. "It takes time to get everyone on the same page. It is frustrating — I'm human — to go through that again."