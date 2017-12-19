Raiders' Del Rio says the Cowboys shouldn't have gone for it on fateful fourth down

If you're reading this post, surely you already know about Index CardGate, or whatever we're calling it. During the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Dak Prescott attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth down with less than a yard to go. Prescott did not gain very much ground on the sneak, and when the ball was spotted, it was basically impossible to tell if he'd achieved a first down -- even after they brought out the chains.

So what did referee Gene Steratore do? He used an index card, seeing if he could slide it in between the tip of the ball and the final link of the chain in order to affirm what he'd seen with the measurement.

That was SO CLOSE pic.twitter.com/oGFMdByTBt — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) December 18, 2017

Here is the “explanation” for using index card from official Gene Steratore: pic.twitter.com/Y3FQe88NrF — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 18, 2017

According to Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, though, it never should have happened. Del Rio said the Cowboys made a bad call in going for it on fourth down in the first place.

Cowboys “made a big error going for it,” on 4th down, Del Rio said. “It was ballsy but it really didn’t work … They gave us the win …” but official pulled the card out — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 18, 2017

It's obvious why Del Rio believes the call on the field was wrong. He's the coach of the Raiders, and the call went against the Raiders. It's more interesting to wonder why he thinks the Cowboys -- the best fourth-and-short team in the NFL -- should never have gone it. He seems to be taking a results-driven approach to his analysis ("It was ballsy but it really didn't work..."), which is not necessarily wise. However, facing fourth-and-1 from their own 39-yard line with 5:41 left in the game, this was likely going to be Dallas' last, best chance to win the game in regulation. And that's exactly what happened. (After a whole bunch of other weird stuff went down, naturally.)