Raiders depth chart: Oakland's No. 2 quarterback spot is still up for grabs heading into Week 3 of the preseason

Jon Gruden's offense didn't do much in Oakland's first preseason game. Facing the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders' offense was able to score just 14 points despite rolling up 407 total yards and having twice as many first downs as Los Angeles.

Oakland's offense woke up during their second preseason game, starting the game with 26 unanswered points on their way to a 2-0 preseason record. And while they surrendered 26 points, the Raiders' starting defense forced three punts while recording a safety during their first four possessions of the game.

Fans should expect to see mostly young players suiting up for the Silver and Black Thursday night in Canada. While Thursday is another chance for fringe players to make their case to make the team's 53-man roster, the Raiders are dealing with a host of injuries and will sit many of their high profile players that include receivers Antonio Brown (feet), Tyrell Williams (illness) and J.J. Nelson (ankle). Derek Carr, while healthy, may also be held out of Thursday's game.

The Raiders are still looking to solidify several positions heading into Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Below is the Raiders' current depth chart heading into Thursday along with some of our predictions with regard to who will win some of Oakland's biggest position battles.

Offense

The battle to be the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback is still wide open heading into Thursday night's game. Both Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman played well last week, with Glennon completed 11-of-14 passes for 175 yards and two scores with no picks. Peterman completed all eight of his attempts for 41 yards with no touchdowns and no picks. While Glennon is the favorite to win the job, a strong game by Peterson on Thursday could keep this position battle open entering the Raiders' final week of the preseason.

Hunter Renfrow continues to be a player to keep an eye on Thursday night. Despite sitting atop Oakland's depth chart, Renfrow, a rookie wideout out of Clemson, has caught just two passes for 26 yards in two preseason games. Fans should also keep an eye on fellow rookie receiver Rico Gafford, a fringe player who caught a 53-yard touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders are also looking for a running back to seize their third spot on the depth chart. Rookie James Butler led Oakland in rushing last week, while Jalen Richard, a four-year veteran who is currently No. 3 on the depth chart, had just 13 yards on six carries against the Cardinals

Defense

Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, is still at the top of the depth chart. Arden Key, Ferrell's backup and the team's biggest standout in their first preseason game, made just one tackle against the Cardinals. Jonathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in the draft, is technically behind Lamarcus Joyner on the depth chart. But don't read too much into that; Abram will be Oakland's starting free safety sooner rather than later. Abram's strong summer recently earned him the praise of middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

"He has an extreme confidence," Burfict told the team's official website. "I love it though because he shows it. He shows it in film room and film study. Like today, we had a play and he opened his mouth up and obviously said something in front of the defense that kind of gave me the chills. I don't want to say it because it's kind of just in-house, but he's going to be a great player for us."

Keisean Nixon, who has also enjoyed a strong camp despite being buried on the depth chart, will look to strengthen his case to make the 53 with a solid outing on Thursday.

Special teams



Starter Depth P A.J. Cole III

PK Daniel Carlson

LS Andrew DePaola Trent Sieg KO Daniel Carlson

H A.J. Cole

PR/KR Dwayne Harris Jalen Richard

Cole, who averaged 43.5 yards per punt last week, was promoted to starter last week after out-kicking Johnny Townsend, Sieg, despite being ranked behind Depaola, is still in a dead heat with regard to that position battle entering Oakland's third preseason game.