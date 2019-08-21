Raiders depth chart: Oakland's No. 2 quarterback spot is still up for grabs heading into Week 3 of the preseason

Nathan Peterman and Mike Glennon will look to make their final case

Jon Gruden's offense didn't do much in Oakland's first preseason game. Facing the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders' offense was able to score just 14 points despite rolling up 407 total yards and having twice as many first downs as Los Angeles. 

Oakland's offense woke up during their second preseason game, starting the game with 26 unanswered points on their way to a 2-0 preseason record. And while they surrendered 26 points, the Raiders' starting defense forced three punts while recording a safety during their first four possessions of the game. 

Fans should expect to see mostly young players suiting up for the Silver and Black Thursday night in Canada. While Thursday is another chance for fringe players to make their case to make the team's 53-man roster, the Raiders are dealing with a host of injuries and will sit many of their high profile players that include receivers Antonio Brown (feet), Tyrell Williams (illness) and J.J. Nelson (ankle). Derek Carr, while healthy, may also be held out of Thursday's game. 

The Raiders are still looking to solidify several positions heading into Thursday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Below is the Raiders' current depth chart heading into Thursday along with some of our predictions with regard to who will win some of Oakland's biggest position battles. 

Offense


StarterBackupDepth Depth Depth

QB

Derek Carr

Mike Glennon

Nathan Peterman

RB

Josh Jacobs

Doug Martin

Jalen Richard

DeAndre Washington

James Butler

FB

Alec Ingold

Keith Smith

LWR

Antonio Brown

J.J. Nelson

Dwayne Harris

Rico Gafford

RWR

Tyrell Williams

Marcell Ateman

Keon Hatcher

Keelan Doss

SWR

Hunter Renfrow

Ryan Grant

De'Mornay Pierson-El

LT

Kolton Miller

Brandon Parker

Tyler Roemer

LG

Richie Incognito

Jonathan Cooper

Lester Cotton

Denzelle Good

C

Rodney Hudson

Jordan Devey

Andre James

RG

Gabe Jackson

Denver Kirkland

RT

Trent Brown

David Sharpe

Justin Murray

TEDarren WallerFoster MoreauDerek CarrierLuke WillsonPaul Butler

The battle to be the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback is still wide open heading into Thursday night's game. Both Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman played well last week, with Glennon completed 11-of-14 passes for 175 yards and two scores with no picks. Peterman completed all eight of his attempts for 41 yards with no touchdowns and no picks. While Glennon is the favorite to win the job, a strong game by Peterson on Thursday could keep this position battle open entering the Raiders' final week of the preseason. 

Hunter Renfrow continues to be a player to keep an eye on Thursday night. Despite sitting atop Oakland's depth chart, Renfrow, a rookie wideout out of Clemson, has caught just two passes for 26 yards in two preseason games. Fans should also keep an eye on fellow rookie receiver Rico Gafford, a fringe player who caught a 53-yard touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals

The Raiders are also looking for a running back to seize their third spot on the depth chart. Rookie James Butler led Oakland in rushing last week, while Jalen Richard, a four-year veteran who is currently No. 3 on the depth chart, had just 13 yards on six carries against the Cardinals 

Defense


StarterBackupDepthDepthDepth
RDE

Clelin Ferrell

Arden Key

Quinton Bell

Alex Barrett

DT

Justin Ellis

P.J. Hall

Gabe Wright

Anthony Rush

DT

Johnathan Hankins

Maurice Hurst

Ethan Westbrooks

Eddie Vanderdoes

LDE

Josh Mauro

Benson Mayowa

Maxx Crosby

James Cowser

SLB

Tahir Whitehead

Marquel Lee

Kyle Wilber

MLB

Vontaze Burfict

Jason Cabinda

Te'von Coney

WSB

Brandon Marshall

Nicholas Morrow

Koa Farmer

LCB

Gareon Conley

Nick Nelson

Isaiah Johnson

Keisean Nixon

Joshua Holsey

SS

Karl Joseph

Erik Harris

Jordan Richards

FS

Lamarcus Joyner

Johnathan Abram

Curtis Riley

Dallin Leavitt

RCB

Daryl Worley

Trayvon Mullen

Nevin Lawson

Tevin Mitchel

Makington Dorleant

NCB

Nevin Lawson

Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, is still at the top of the depth chart. Arden Key, Ferrell's backup and the team's biggest standout in their first preseason game, made just one tackle against the Cardinals. Jonathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in the draft, is technically behind Lamarcus Joyner on the depth chart. But don't read too much into that; Abram will be Oakland's starting free safety sooner rather than later. Abram's strong summer recently earned him the praise of middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict. 

"He has an extreme confidence," Burfict told the team's official website. "I love it though because he shows it. He shows it in film room and film study. Like today, we had a play and he opened his mouth up and obviously said something in front of the defense that kind of gave me the chills. I don't want to say it because it's kind of just in-house, but he's going to be a great player for us."

Keisean Nixon, who has also enjoyed a strong camp despite being buried on the depth chart, will look to strengthen his case to make the 53 with a solid outing on Thursday. 

Special teams


StarterDepth

P

A.J. Cole III


PK

Daniel Carlson


LS

Andrew DePaola

Trent Sieg

KO

Daniel Carlson


H

A.J. Cole


PR/KR

Dwayne Harris

Jalen Richard

Cole, who averaged 43.5 yards per punt last week, was promoted to starter last week after out-kicking Johnny Townsend, Sieg, despite being ranked behind Depaola, is still in a dead heat with regard to that position battle entering Oakland's third preseason game. 

Our Latest Stories