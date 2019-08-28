Raiders depth chart: Rookies battling for key roles on both sides of the ball, No. 2 QB job up in the air

Jon Gruden's team has several key position battles entering Oakland's final game of the 2019 preseason when the Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday night.

While the battle to be the team's No. 2 quarterback is still up for grabs, a slew of other roles -- especially on the offensive side of the ball -- are also in play with the start of the regular season just around the corner.

Fans should expect to see mostly young players suiting up for the Silver and Black Thursday night in Seattle. Given that Thursday is the final chance for fringe players to make their case to make the team's 53-man roster, the Raiders will rest many of their high profile players. That includes receiver Antonio Brown, who will have to wait until the regular season to make his debut with the Silver and Black.

Below is the Raiders' current depth chart heading into their final preseason game. We've also included the key position battles fans should be watching throughout Thursday night's game.

Offense

The battle to be the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback is still wide open heading into Thursday night's game. Nathan Peterman completed 23 of his 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in Oakland's Week 3 preseason victory over Oakland. Mike Glennon, who threw just nine passes against the Packers, was 11 of 14 for 175 yards and two scores with no picks in Oakland's second preseason game against the Cardinals. While Glennon is the favorite to win the job, a strong game by Peterson on Thursday could keep this position battle open entering the Raiders' final week of the preseason.

Hunter Renfrow should be worth keeping an eye on Thursday night. Renfrow, a rookie wideout out of Clemson, is trying to beat out fellow slot receiver Ryan Grant for a spot on the 53-man roster. Fans should also watch fellow rookie receiver Rico Gafford, a fringe player who caught a 53-yard touchdown pass against Arizona two weeks ago.

Other position battles to watch: Brandon Parker and David Sharpe continue to compete to be Oakland's top swing tackle this season. Gabe Jackson's knee injury has temporarily opened up at position battle at right guard between Denver Kirkland (the favorite to replace Jackson) and Jordan Devey. Derek Carrier continued to have the edge on Luke Willson to be Oakland's No. 3 tight end entering the final preseason game. Oakland's position battle at fullback between Alec Ingold and Keith Smith is also still undecided.

Defense

Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, is still at the top of the depth chart. Arden Key, Ferrell's backup and the team's biggest standout in their first preseason game, should see extensive playing time this season even if he is not a starter.

Johnathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in the draft, is technically next to Lamarcus Joyner on the depth chart (he was behind Joyner throughout the first three weeks of the preseason). But don't read too much into that; Abram will be Oakland's starting free safety sooner rather than later. Abram's strong summer recently earned him the praise of middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

"He has an extreme confidence," Burfict told the team's official website. "I love it though because he shows it. He shows it in film room and film study. Like today, we had a play and he opened his mouth up and obviously said something in front of the defense that kind of gave me the chills. I don't want to say it because it's kind of just in-house, but he's going to be a great player for us."

Keisean Nixon, who has also enjoyed a strong camp despite being buried on the depth chart, will look to strengthen his case to make the 53 with a solid outing on Thursday.

It looks like Brandon Marshall, despite missing a slew of offseason practices while overcoming injuries, will be a member of Oakland's starting defense to start the 2019 season. Marshall, who started for the Denver Broncos' championship defense back in 2015, is looking to have a career resurgence with the Raiders after missing five games due to injury last season.

Special teams



Starter Depth P A.J. Cole III

PK Daniel Carlson

LS Trent Sieg

KO Daniel Carlson

H A.J. Cole III

PR/KR Dwayne Harris Jalen Richard

A.J. Cole, who averaged 43.5 yards per punt last week, was promoted to starter midway through the preseason after out-kicking Johnny Townsend. Trent Sieg has officially won the job as the Raiders' long snapper after the team released Andrew DePaola earlier this week.