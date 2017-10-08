Raiders' Derek Carr ahead of schedule, hopeful of facing Chargers in Week 6

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was knocked from last week's game with a transverse process fracture, an injury the team originally said would keep him out two-to-six weeks, but Carr could be back much sooner. Team sources said the quarterback is aiming to play in Week 6 against the Chargers and continues to make strides.

In the past some other quarterbacks have returned in under two weeks from a similar injury, and Carr impressed teammates with what he was able to do on the practice field this week. EJ Manuel took the majority of the reps, and he will start against the Ravens on Sunday, but that is expected to be a short-lived process at this point.

The Raiders won't rush Carr, but thus far he has been able to do more than many expected after the initial diagnosis on Monday, and he has experienced no setbacks. Carr hopes to be able to take starting reps next week and be back to face an AFC West rival next weekend. The Raiders have not had the start to the season they envisioned and open what could prove to be a crucial three-game homestand against Baltimore this week.

Manuel functioned well last week in Denver under difficult circumstances after Carr was forced to leave the game. Recent draft pick Connor Cook, who played some as a rookie last year after Carr was injured late in the season, is able to back up Manuel, who has starting experience from his time in Buffalo.