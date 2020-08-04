Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Las Vegas Raiders O/U 7.5 ( 2:01 )

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many NFL players are still setting high goals for themselves. Tyreek Hill is aiming to record 2,000 receiving yards, Michael Thomas thinks he can break his own NFL record for catches in a single season and then there's Derek Carr -- who is just trying to prove that he's the future under center for the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr told reporters that a pandemic couldn't stop him from taking the field in 2020, because he has work to do and is tired of being disrespected.

"Did I think about opting out? I did not," Carr said, via Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune. "I have a lot to prove to myself. I'm going to be completely honest with you. I'm tired of being disrespected. There was no question I was going to play this year."

Carr has thrown 143 touchdowns in six seasons with the Raiders. While he has shined at times, his 55 career losses are the second-most for any quarterback through their first six seasons. The Raiders went 7-9 in 2019, which was a step up from their 4-12 record in 2018. Carr also put up some career numbers, as he completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Still, Carr appears to be chasing the successful campaign he put together in 2016, where he went 12-3 as a starter, and many questioned if head coach Jon Gruden would make a change under center in 2020.

Vegas did go out and sign former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota this offseason, but Carr maintains that didn't bother him one bit. The Raiders won't be hosting a traditional quarterback battle in training camp, but the spotlight on Carr has never been brighter. If the Raiders are unable to improve on their record in 2020, then it could be curtains for Carr.

"I really think Derek is a heck of a player, and I got a lot of respect for what he has done in what was some tough circumstances," Gruden told Vic Tafur of The Athletic earlier this offseason. "I love what Derek Carr did (last year), I love what he brings to our team and anxious to continue to build around him."